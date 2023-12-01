Behind the scenes: How Curt Cignetti became the IU football coach in 96 hours

BLOOMINGTON – The furious pace of his search for a new football coach, driven by his own self-imposed timeline, wore IU athletic director Scott Dolson down over the last week.

At one point, so tired from the relentless march of interviews, phone calls and meetings, Dolson found relief in a phone call from former IU basketball player and current trustee Quinn Buckner. "I’m not going to ask you anything about the search," Buckner said according Dolson, "I just want to make sure you’re doing OK."

But there was one moment when Dolson felt particularly energized. So enthusiastic was Indiana’s fourth-year athletic director following his first phone call with James Madison coach Curt Cignetti, Dolson hopped over from his office to tell Deputy Athletics Director Mattie White about it.

“This guy’s different,” Dolson told White. “I think he can win here.”

Thus began the process that eventually resulted in Cignetti replacing the “James Madison” in his title with “Indiana,” and culminated in a Friday news conference announcing Cignetti’s hiring as the Hoosiers’ new football coach.

“It’s a challenge that really got my juices flowing,” Cignetti told reporters. “I left a great job that I could’ve retired in, with a contract through 2030, and won a lot of football games, but sometimes you’ve got to make hard decisions in life. This was a hard decision for me.

“You’ve got to be uncomfortable to grow, and I’m too young to stop growing. This is an exciting opportunity at a prestigious university in the top conference in the country. There’s no reason why we can’t be successful, pack the stadium and be a source of pride to the entire town of Bloomington and state of Indiana.”

Doyel: New IU coach Curt Cignetti already planning for 2024 Big Ten title game in Indy

That, like so much else Cignetti said to Dolson through this week’s search, will have been music to the ears of an athletic director who, in his early days as a fundraising officer with IU’s Varsity Club, used to drive to golf outings with Bill Mallory.

A student manager on Bob Knight’s 1987 national championship team, Dolson knows most people attach him to IU’s basketball team first and foremost. But Dolson has fond memories of those road trips with Mallory to booster and fundraising events, picking the brain of the winningest coach in Indiana history about what it took for Mallory to build a consistent winner out of a historic also-ran.

As chair of the Big Ten’s athletics directors group, Dolson is keenly aware of the value and importance of football. At a time when so much else in his department stands on even footing or better, Dolson found himself frustrated in recent months the Hoosiers could not find a competitive level of relevance in the richest conference’s most-lucrative sport.

When he fired Tom Allen last Sunday, Dolson did so intending to find a coach he was confident held a formula similar to the one his old golfing partner used to deliver six bowl berths in eight years across the prime of his tenure in Bloomington.

“We put together a profile,” Dolson said. “What do we need right now? What is exactly what we're looking for? If this goes well, what would a coach look like? What would they be all about?”

Dolson highlighted three key areas.

First, IU wanted a coach with extensive success running his own program, with ability to recruit and develop players consistently and, perhaps most pointedly, a history of working with quarterbacks.

Second, the Hoosiers needed to be comfortable their choice would embrace and could thrive in the fluid and competitive NIL marketplace, name, image and likeness concerns only growing in importance in college football. Indiana’s partner collectives are prepared to arm Cignetti with $3 million-plus in NIL resources — IU needed to be sure anyone in his chair would have a clear-eyed plan for deploying them.

And lastly, Dolson wanted a winner. A coach with, as he put it, “some swagger.”

“We went quickly, Dolson said, “but we scoured the country, and fairly quickly, Curt identified himself as someone who was really different.”

The process moved as swiftly as Dolson had initially hoped.

Interest in the job exceeded Indiana’s expectations. Working with well-regarded search firm TurnkeyZRG, Dolson narrowed his focus to a list of roughly 10 coaches with whom he wanted to speak at least informally.

There were a handful of assistants among them — IndyStar understands both IU alum/Ohio State offensive coach Justin Frye and Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart got a nod — but Dolson’s focus on coaches with an established track record running their own programs never seriously wavered.

As with any coaching search, there was a fair bit of public speculation that did not match private fact.

Toledo coach Jason Candle and former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst emerged as serious candidates. Jon Gruden, whose support came from a small corner of the program’s booster base, was never under consideration.

Dolson began with phone calls and Zoom sitdowns, covering a lot of ground in a short space of time through more informal conversations. Cignetti began to separate himself then.

Working hand-in-hand with Indiana University President Pam Whitten — who Dolson said is available for help and guidance “anything I need, anything” — Dolson also consulted a small group of trusted confidants, across both the university and the Big Ten.

“I had her absolute, full attention,” Dolson said of Whitten. “There's absolutely no way we could have gotten this done without her.”

From those initial interviews, Dolson narrowed his focus to a small group of finalists, perhaps no more than three. Each received a much lengthier in-person interview.

It was through that last step Cignetti established himself as IU’s favorite. No one impressed decisionmakers more, and despite James Madison having offered him a fresh contract with improved terms before Indiana’s interest became serious, once the Hoosiers made their financial commitment — including an improved pool of money for staffing — clear, negotiations were never a major concern.

A private plane belonging to a major Indiana booster made multiple trips to the airport serving Harrisonburg, Va., on Wednesday morning and afternoon. By Wednesday night, Dolson and Whitten had arrived at a clear and present first choice.

The following afternoon, Cignetti was announced as IU’s 30th head football coach.

“He is an excellent recruiter, player developer, certainly evaluator,” Dolson said. “And the final thing with Curt, which was really the final piece of this, is that he's the type of person that will fit here. He's a great person. He's got an incredible work ethic, and he's got high character. For us, he was a perfect fit."

By Friday, Cignetti’s program building had already begun.

He met with his new players Friday morning. He did a turn on the Big Ten Network’s live, on-site set at Lucas Oil Stadium, where tomorrow’s conference championship game will be played. Cignetti told Dave Revsine, Nicole Auerbach and former IU coach Gerry DiNardo, “I figured I had to make this trip up here, since we’ll be playing in this game next year.”

The comment dripped with the firm confidence of a coach who has 13 winning seasons in 13 tries. Who went 14-9 with a pair of FCS playoff appearances across two seasons at Elon — one of the toughest jobs at that level — and still said Friday, “I don’t like 14-9. That’s not very good.”

Who comes with Nick Saban’s seal of approval after helping Saban win his first national title in Tuscaloosa. Who talks of Saban like a mentor while managing to carry himself and deliver his thoughts an awful lot like college football’s most successful coach.

Who accepted Indiana’s offer because this challenge stirred him professionally and, despite being 62, Cignetti still wants to do the hard jobs.

Cignetti will, at least for the moment, wear two hats. In addition to paying $1.2 million to buy out his contract, Dolson also agreed to let Cignetti coach the Dukes’ bowl game, whenever it is. Cignetti said Friday that might change, depending upon how quickly JMU hires his replacement and assembles a new staff.

But Cignetti underlined that “90%” of the work ahead he does will be focused on Indiana. He’s already building his own staff, the Hoosiers now expected to bring Mike Shanahan (offensive coordinator), Bryant Haines (defensive coordinator) and Tino Sunseri (quarterbacks coach) to Bloomington from JMU. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported Friday that Cignetti also plans to bring Derek Owings, his strength coach, and Grant Cain, Cignetti’s tight ends coach and special teams coordinator, as well.

Some current assistants could be retained, with Cignetti planning to interview all who are interested. And he promised Friday his team will “thrive” in the portal, armed with those added NIL resources. Which, it should be said, are still growing — Hoosiers For Good and Hoosiers Connect, the department’s official partner collectives, have seen 179 football-specific donations or pledges since their campaign centered on supporting Cignetti’s hiring launched Thursday.

As with any coaching change, a lot is happening in a short space of time. A lot already has.

From Sunday morning to Friday afternoon, Dolson toiled to find a man he believed could deliver the kind of success he dreams of, the level of which Indiana fans have been starved for much of the last 50 years. He went home Friday night believing he had.

During her opening remarks, Whitten repeated an answer Cignetti gave during one of their discussions. Asked how he managed to win everywhere he’d been, Cignetti answered, by waging a tenacious battle against complacency.

The answer stuck with Whitten. When she finished her remarks, Whitten closed by turning to IU’s new football coach, and telling him, “You were born to be a Hoosier, sir. Born to be a Hoosier.”

To which Cignetti, smiling, said simply: “Agreed.”

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football: How Curt Cignetti became the coach in 96 hours