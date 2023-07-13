Behind-the-scenes clip reveals how Patrick Mahomes feels about Bengals

It would appear that the rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs is just as heated behind the scenes as it is publicly.

We have Netflix’s “Quarterback” show to thank, as a snippet making the rounds features Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes commenting on last winter’s AFC title game.

The clip occurs before the Bengals beat the Bills in the divisional round, with Mahomes saying the following: “I think we match up better versus the Bills, but I want to play the Bengals. I just want to play them. We haven’t beat them, I’m tired of them talking.”

NFL Network’s James Palmer provided the clip:

This is why @Netflix “Quarterback” is so cool to watch. Here is Mahomes at his house after the divisional win over the Jags talking about how he thinks they matchup better vs the #Bills but he wants to play the #bengals because he’s a competitor and is “tired of them talking”. pic.twitter.com/d6bpFoKWCd — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 12, 2023

As Bengals fans know all too well, the Chiefs ended up winning the AFC title game last year before going on to win the Super Bowl. But it just goes to show that the Bengals’ 3-0 record over the Chiefs at the time of the clip wasn’t something only talked about by fans — and it’s a wonder that this rivalry is only a few years old.

More recently, Ja’Marr Chase got a response from Mahomes and Travis Kelce did some jawing, while Burrow himself took the high road when asked about the topic.

