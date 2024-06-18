Behind the scenes of the Boston Celtics’ Banner 18 celebration

When you come very close to a major life goal and miss it a number of times, one can hardly be blamed for being exuberant in celebrating said life goal once you get across the proverbial finish line. And that is exactly what we saw after the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs to clinch an NBA-record 18th banner.

Our friends who run the “Celtics All Access on CLNS” YouTube channel were ready and waiting with their cameras to record the raucous celebration of winning Banner 18 for all posterity postgame.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire