Behind the scenes of Alabama footballs day at Disneyland

Even amongst the New York’s Six bowls, there is just something special about the Rose Bowl, otherwise known as “The Granddaddy of them all.” From the nostalgia of the venue, to the beauty of the mountains in the backdrop, to the famous rose parade it is something special that every football fan needs to witness at least once.

The Alabama football team is soaking up all of the pageantry of the Rose Bowl experience as they are spending today at Disneyland. The game itself is important and will be taken seriously, but it is important for the guys to enjoy a lifelong memory like this with teammates and to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

After a narrow Week 3 victory against USF, I would have told you that you were out of your mind if you thought Alabama would be playing for a Rose Bowl. Yet, here we are, so I think it is important that everyone enjoys the past 13 weeks regardless of the outcome next Monday.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire