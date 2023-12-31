Behind Roddy Gayle's career night, Ohio State outlasts West Virginia in overtime

Dec 30, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) drives to the basket between West Virginia Mountaineers forward Ofri Naveh (9) and guard Noah Farrakhan (1) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND – Any number of the fans inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night were there courtesy of holiday gifts. A tripleheader dubbed the "Legends of Basketball Showcase" that featured a nightcap between Ohio State and West Virginia promised a hoops-filled day inside the home of the NBA's Cavaliers.

Ohio State gifted them some free basketball. In their first overtime game of the season, the Buckeyes (11-2) missed a shot to win at the end of regulation but never trailed in the five-minute extra period and took down West Virginia (5-8), 78-75, in a thriller powered throughout by a career game from Roddy Gayle Jr.

The second-year guard scored a career-high 32 points to lead all scorers on a night where offense was occasionally hard to come by, and every one of them was needed.

Buckeyes forward Jamison Battle opened overtime with a 3-pointer, making him 5 for 11 from deep, and two possessions later Gayle hit his third 3-pointer as the Ohio State offense started to click. The win is Ohio State's first in overtime since it beat Indiana 80-69 at home on Feb. 21, 2021.

The Buckeyes led 78-73 with 1:15 left but missed four free throws and turned it over before emerging with the three-point win.

Ohio State hadn’t trailed since it was 3-0 in the opening minutes, pushed its lead as high as 14 points during the first half and led 58-49 with 6:59 to play. West Virginia, powered single-handedly at times by Noah Farrakhan, just kept coming.

A RaeQuan Battle deep 3-pointer with 2:47 left got West Virginia within two points for the third time during the second half, making it 63-61. Patrick Suemnick again got West Virginia within two points at 65-63 on a putback with 1:14 left, and when Jamison Battle missed a 3-pointer on the next possession the Mountaineers retained possession after video review with 42 seconds left on the clock.

Farrakhan then drove, drew Ohio State's defenders and found Suemnick for a layup with 29 seconds left to knot the game at 65. That gave the Buckeyes a final possession, and they called timeout with 18.3 seconds left, 18 seconds on the shot clock and a chance for the win. With the seconds ticking off, Gayle was pressured into a contested, fadeaway jumper from the right baseline that didn’t fall, sending the game into overtime.

The guard also had seven rebounds and six assists. Ohio State's Battle had 17 points and eight rebounds. West Virginia's Battle had 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Ohio State has won 11 games before January for the first time since it was 11-2 during the 2019-20 season. The Buckeyes beat West Virginia for the first time since a 77-68 win in Columbus on Nov. 28, 1995, snapping a five-game losing streak at the hands of the Mountaineers.

The win also moves the Buckeyes to 7-4 all-time when playing in Cleveland.

