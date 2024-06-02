Here’s what’s behind the proposed changes to the NFL offseason

TAMPA — No player prepared harder for each NFL season than Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Though hardly a union activist during his career, he was outspoken about wanting to overhaul the league’s offseason programs before his playing days were over.

“We shouldn’t have overly competitive drills in May and June,” Brady said during an impassioned six-minute speech on a Zoom call open to players in 2021. “There’s no ... pro baseball player that’s throwing 95 miles per hour in the middle of December.

“There’s a better way to do it, and they’re not open to that.”

Now, the league and NFL Players Association may be.

The union is working on a proposal to overhaul the offseason as early as 2025, eliminating “voluntary” on-field work in the spring in favor of a longer training camp ramp-up, with players reporting in mid-June to early July.

Currently, the league and its players have a three-phase workout program:

• Phase 1 lasts four weeks. Players are limited to four hours of conditioning per day, and no coaching or football activity is allowed.

• Phase 2 adds organized field work with coaches and players by position groups only. There’s no offense vs. defense during this time.

• Phase 3 permits full-scale practices, but one-on-one individual drills aren’t allowed; only seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 field work with no contact. Only three such practices can be held per week.

The Bucs’ offseason workouts conclude with a mandatory minicamp from June 11-13. Then, players scatter and are on their own for about six weeks until training camp in late July.

But in this era of personal trainers and salaries that don’t require athletes to hold other jobs in the offseason, there’s no need to be playing football six weeks after the season ends.

The truth is, many coaches don’t like it, either.

Where this may be headed is a larger negotiation about an 18- or 20-game regular season. You will hear more about the elimination of preseason games. Joint workouts accomplish the same and sometimes more.

Preseason games also are not coveted by the league’s network partners. By contrast, Netflix paid $150 million for two Christmas Day games.

A slow ramp-up before the season makes sense if there are no organized team activities (voluntary offseason workouts). But it would be surprising if there are any changes without more discussion about a longer regular season.

Brady was right. No other pro sports league asks players to do what the NFL does in the offseason. Maybe now the league is at least open to changing it.

Is Rachaad White NFL’s 26th-best back?

The Bucs offense has run through Rachaad White, and new offensive coordinator Liam Coen vows to fix the league’s worst rushing attack of the past two seasons.

White produced 1,539 total yards from scrimmage last season, including 990 rushing. That ranked seventh among all-purpose yards in the league. But Pro Football Focus recently rated White as the 26th-best running back in the NFL.

That’s largely because while White has been productive, he hasn’t been efficient. His rushing average fell from 3.7 yards per carry in 2022 to 3.6 last season.

White, who calls himself a student of the game, knows he has to improve in that area and says watching what he did during the second half of the season will help.

“That’s the biggest thing right now,” he said in April. “I’ve been learning and trying to figure it out. Right now, I’m not where I want to be in my career yards-per carry-wise and things like that, just being an efficient running back. I think, for me, that’s the biggest next step is, ‘OK, he’s efficient.’

“The efficient running backs over time ... they average at least 4.0-4.1 and above. Guys like Walter Payton. It’s tough, it’s hard. Everybody has had seasons where they average 3.0-something yards per carry due to whatever circumstances. The biggest thing for me is just studying the game, just understanding it and being efficient this year.”

White will get help from fourth-round pick Bucky Irving, who at the very least could keep him fresher for the fourth quarter.

