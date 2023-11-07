What is behind OU football's two-game skid? Dillon Gabriel says it's not 'losing focus'

NORMAN — The Sooners are hoping to get back on track this weekend.

After losing its last two games, OU (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) is set to host West Virginia (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Here's what the Sooners' players had to say about the matchup.

OU football report card: Plenty of middling marks for Sooners in Bedlam loss vs. Cowboys

Redshirt senior QB Dillon Gabriel

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Oklahoma State won 27-24.

On the importance of not losing focus during a two-game losing streak: "I don’t think it’s losing focus. You know, things don’t go our way. You don’t execute. And we just didn’t make enough plays. That’s the end of the story. I think all these guys want it. All these guys care and are focused. It’s just college football."

On outside noise: "I try to stay present even though this game is full of projections or down the road. That's naturally your guys' job. Us trying to stay present and enjoy the moment (is) easier said than done. That's what I try to do because these moments go by fast. ... It'll all work itself out."

On if OU's offense isn't attacking as much as it should: "I think many people have their opinions on how we do things. But I think, in general, you want to be really balanced. You want to attack and be aggressive downfield. You want to be really good on the perimeter, and you want to run the ball really well."

Redshirt fifth-year WR Drake Stoops

Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) is chased by Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

On OU putting last week's loss to OSU in the past: "It was good to get back out here with the guys, get the game put to bed and get focused on West Virginia now. So it was good to get back out here and get our minds focused on the next opponent."

On returning home against West Virginia: "I mean, everyone loves playing at home. I love playing in The Palace. I always cherish that. I treasure that and trying to soak it in as my time at The Palace is definitely dwindling down."

On those who say OU doesn't have much left to play for this season: "That's natural. But I come in here day in and day out, spend 10 hours up here every day. And for me, there's a lot left to play for. I bust my tail year round for this. For six years now. So I'm not really listening to what people say. I don't care if we're 0-8 right now. I'm playing ball because I love to play football. I love my teammates. I love my coaches. I love the University of Oklahoma. I got a lot of pride for this place. So I'm gonna go hard every single day and do everything I possibly can to see us win."

Redshirt freshman RB Gavin Sawchuk

Oklahoma's Gavin Sawchuk (27) scores a touchdown in front of Oklahoma State's Kale Smith (10), Kendal Daniels (5) and Xavier Benson (1)in the first half during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

On if it's frustrating to get an inconsistent number of carries: "That's one thing about being a competitor. You’re never happy. You’re never satisfied with your last performance. You always know there’s something that you could do better. So there’s definitely a level of frustration but more of like a competition to be better every week, be perfect every week."

On if he's feeling healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury earlier in the season: "Yeah, definitely. I feel great. I feel better than what I did before, and a lot of that is thanks to the training staff, to the strength coaches. I'm just getting stronger, getting healed, getting better every week. So thanks to them, I'm feeling good."

On if he's getting into a rhythm: "I feel like out here at practice, that's where you really start. That's where you'll be able to hone your skills. So being able to work at practice shows up in the game. So I'm just doing the best I can at practice to be prepared when game time comes."

Junior DE Ethan Downs

Oklahoma's Ethan Downs (40) pressures UCF's John Rhys Plumlee (10)in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

On how the team has responded from its loss to OSU: "I would say right after the game in the locker room, everybody's emotional and upset and heartbroken. But even in that time where we're vulnerable and really emotional, we came together, prayed together. And we declared together as a team that we want to win, keep going and keep striving."

On if the team can still achieve its goals: All our goals are still in front of us. We don't like that we have to hope for someone else to slip up for us to make it to the Big 12 (Championship Game), but we're on the road right now. Even if it's a narrow road, we're still fighting together."

On West Virginia's offense: "They seem very similar to OSU in their scheme. ... So getting a second chance at that, (we) get to redeem ourself a little bit and to put it on tape. We don't have to make the game close.:

Sophomore S Robert Spears-Jennings

Oklahoma's Robert Spears-Jennings (3) runs through drills during the University of Oklahoma's Spring football practice in Norman, Okla. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

On West Virginia's offense: "They have good running backs, a good quarterback that can run and throw. They've got some big tight ends, big receivers that they take shots (with). So we've just got to be able to defend the run and keep everything in front of us."

On what he remembers about playing in OU's loss to West Virginia last season: "Well, really they gave me my welcome to college moment. I'll be honest, I wasn't prepared to go out there. They love blocking. I could see their O-linemen love blocking. That’s the strength of their team. So as long as we can take care of the O-line and dominate the line of scrimmage, we should be OK."

On what OU learned from that loss to West Virginia: "Get rid of them early. We kept them around, gave them the momentum and they just took it and ran with it. So as long as we can get them done early, we should be fine."

