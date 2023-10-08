Behind the Numbers: Same issues plague Hogs in 27-20 loss to Ole Miss

It felt like deja vu watching things unfold in Arkansas’ 27-20 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Arkansas football went on to lose their fourth-straight game on the season, and it was eerily similar to how they lost to BYU and LSU earlier in the year. Too many penalties, unforced errors and an abysmal performance on the offensive side of the ball.

If they’re able to limit those same three issues, which have hindered them all season, they’re looking at a record of 3-3 or 4-2 instead of 2-4. Unfortunately, the Hogs have dug themselves into a pretty impressive hole halfway through the season.

The numbers from last night don’t really offer a lot of hope that things will get much better next week or beyond. Let’s take a closer look and see how bad things were for the Hogs in Oxford on Saturday night.

36

(Photo by Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

Ole Miss entered Saturday night giving up 158 rushing yards per game and ranked 81st in the country at stopping the run. This looked like it could be a good opportunity for Arkansas to finally establish their running game.

Instead, the Hogs were only able to put up a measly 36 yards on the ground. Even if you take away KJ Jefferson being sacked five times for 33 yards, that’s an abysmal performance. It’s becoming apparent that this new running scheme combined with the lack of talent on the offensive line are a bad combination.

6

(Photo by Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

Entering the 2023 season, KJ Jefferson had only thrown 10 interceptions in his entire career. Halfway through this season and he’s already thrown 6 interceptions.

Against Ole Miss, Jefferson threw his fifth and sixth picks of the season, the sixth one coming on Arkansas’ final drive of the game. While the majority of the blame falls on Jefferson for his decisions on those passes, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that his worst season as a starter is happening with a new offensive scheme.

56

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

One week after setting his new career-long with a 52-yard field goal against Texas A&M, Cam Little did it again in Oxford.

With 10:07 left in the third quarter, Little was called to attempt a 56-yarder to make it a one possession game. His kick was dead-center and could’ve been good from 60+ yards. It’s a shame that Arkansas isn’t able to take advantage of the Little’s improvement and use it to win a game or two.

10

(Photo by Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Hogs took a massive step forward in the the penalty category last week against Texas A&M. One week later, they were back to their old ways against Ole Miss.

Arkansas was penalized 10 times for 70 yards in their loss to the Rebels. One of those penalties came before an Ole Miss punt. Following a timeout, the Hogs had 12 players on the field – which is unacceptable. That penalty ended up giving the Rebels a first down on a drive which ended in a field goal.

349

(Photo by Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

Ole Miss came into Saturday’s game as one of the best offenses in the country. They ranked 11th in total offense, averaging 480 yards per game.

The Arkansas defense had a tall task ahead of them, but were able to answer the challenge and – once again – play well enough to win. They held the Rebels to 349 yards of total offense, over 130 yards below their season average.

Travis Williams’ defense was able to give the Arkansas offense plenty of golden opportunities, but they weren’t able to take advantage of many of them. That has been one of the biggest issues for the Hogs this season, and is keeping them from winning these close games.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire