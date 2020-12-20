Behind monster performances from Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith, Alabama outlasts Florida to win SEC title

No. 7 Florida has some of college football’s best offensive talent. But it doesn’t have Najee Harris or DeVonta Smith.

Those two play for No. 1 Alabama, and they made all the difference in Saturday night’s SEC title game.

In a 52-46 victory for the Crimson Tide, Harris and Smith were the best players on the field. Harris, the Tide’s star running back, was an absolute beast. He rushed for 178 yards, caught five passes for 67 yards and scored a whopping five touchdowns. Four of those scores came in the first half, including three as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

But his best work came in the second half. Every time Florida cut into the lead, Alabama churned out yards in huge chunks with Harris, who scored his fifth touchdown on a run from a yard out to put the Tide up 42-31 with 11:29 to play.

Smith was just as good. The Heisman contender put on a show, catching 15 passes for 184 yards and two scores.

Smith’s final catch of the evening was the final nail in the coffin for the Gators. UF cut Alabama’s lead to 45-38 with 6:33 to play. Three Harris runs spanning 46 yards quickly moved the Tide into Florida territory. Smith finished it off by running a beautiful route and catching a perfect throw from Mac Jones for the decisive 15-yard touchdown.

Is the Heisman in this video?

Jones, himself a Heisman contender, finished the night with 418 yards and five touchdown throws. Saturday night’s performance was the fourth 400-yard effort of the season for Jones.

In all, the Alabama offense put up a whopping 605 yards. And it looked easy, too.

With the win, Alabama won its seventh SEC championship during the Nick Saban era. The Tide had a rare two-loss season in 2019, and have come back with a vengeance. Now 11-0, the Crimson Tide are a lock to enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed.

Next on the agenda is a national championship. It has been a few seasons since Alabama won one of those, and this group has been determined to ascend back to the college football mountaintop from the day this topsy-turvy season began.

Now, with the SEC title in its back pocket, Alabama will have that chance.

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) runs against Florida during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

