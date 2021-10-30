Behind The Lines: Cowboys vs Vikings

After starting the season 3-3 with a somewhat favorable schedule, the Vikings face their toughest test: a five-game gauntlet that will define their season.

While it starts at home on Sunday against the Cowboys, three of the next four games will be on the road, including against two MVP candidates in Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert.

As we look forward, this stretch will reveal if the Vikings are contenders for a playoff spot or pretenders that sneak in as the seventh-seed. Let’s take a look at the odds powered by Tipico Sportsbook.

Vikings -2.5

Why bet the Vikings -2.5

This line has been fascinating to watch over the week. The spread started out at Vikings +1.5 and crept up to as high as +2.5. By Friday morning, things shifted drastically with the line getting as high as -3 on some sportsbooks. Tipico currently has the line at Vikings -2.5 which tells us a couple of things:

1. Dak Prescott is possibly not playing

2. The Cooper Rush led Cowboys are still a pick ’em against the Vikings on a neutral field.

Playing the Vikings is very interesting here. The offense finally feels like it’s clicking and they have had the entire bye week to fix any resonating issues. Klint Kubiak has improved over the course of the young season and should come out of the bye looking closer to a seasoned play-caller than a brand new one. This has a chance to be a high-scoring game and the Vikings are 3-0 against the spread (ATS) this season when they score more than 30 points. They have a good opportunity to score against a Dallas defense that is truly feast or famine.

Why bet the Cowboys +2.5

This one is simple. If Dak Prescott ends up playing on Sunday and you jump in at the current odds, it’s an incredible value. With Prescott, the Cowboys are simply a top-five team in the NFL. They have the best scoring offense in the NFL at 34.2 points per game and are going against a Vikings team that is 13th in points allowed with 22.8.

The Vikings have faced two top 10 offenses so far this season and have allowed 27 points to the Bengals (seventh) and 34 to the Cardinals (fourth). With the high-powered weapons the Cowboys have on the outside with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb — and Ezekiel Elliot in the backfield — the Cowboys are primed to do it again, especially with the Vikings missing CB Patrick Peterson.

One last stat on the Cowboys: they are 6-0 against the spread this season with their largest win being by 17 over the Giants.

Over/under: 51.5

Why bet over 51.5

These are two of the best offenses in the game. The Cowboys are the top-scoring offense as mentioned earlier and the Vikings are 13th averaging 24.5 points per game. If you take out the game against the Browns, the Vikings have only one game under 20 points and two reaching 30 or more. That average is 28 points per game over those five weeks. That is more in line with what this Vikings team can do offensively. The last two games in the series and hit the over, and would have both hit the over for Sunday’s game (59 and 52 points). There are two telling stats as to why the over is a good play on Sunday:

1. The Cowboys are 20-8 in hitting the over in their last 28 games against NFC teams.

2. The Vikings are 20-8-1 in hitting the over in their last 29 games in Sunday games.

If you average out the offense/defense splits for each matchup, you get a score of:

Cowboys-28.5

Vikings-24.4

Why bet under 51.5

While both offenses are really good, they have two things going against them:

1. Both teams are coming off of byes

2. Both teams can prevent scoring

Traditionally, the bye week gives one team an advantage to study their opponent longer. In Sunday’s game, neither team will have an advantage because they are both coming off of a bye.

The longer a team has to study, the better the defense is. It also helps that both teams have played very well on the defensive side of the football: The Vikings are 13th in the NFL allowing just 22.8 points per game and the Cowboys are not far behind them at 20th in the NFL allowing 24.3 points per game. If the defenses hold true, the under is very likely with their average points allowed being just 47.1, comfortably under the total of 51.5.

