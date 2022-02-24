Behind the Lens: My favorite Super Bowl photo

A general view of SoFi Stadium in the final moments of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Gina Ferazzi

My favorite shot was when Donald sacked the Bengals QB with just moments left in the game. I saw the Bengals QB scampering out of the pocket and the Rams Aaron Donald chasing.

I was hoping to catch the emotion of the moment.

The expression on the Bengals QB face says it all. He throws the ball in desperation. I followed the ball to see if it would get intercepted, but it was not. But that didn’t matter.

The game was over on that sack play.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to seal the Super Bowl win for the Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Robert Gauthier

Every photographer who shoots professional and amateur sports dreams about capturing the game-winning play. Joe Montana to Dwight Clark is always in the back of my mind when I’m working a football game that is still undecided and coming down to the last seconds.

At Super Bowl LVI, everything lined up nicely to photograph the game-winning catch by Cooper Kupp and the game-sealing sack by Aaron Donald. Both, equally exciting to witness and satisfying to capture.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) near the end of in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Allen J. Schaben

After photographing an amazing Rams NFC championship game over the 49ers with Times photographer Wally Skalij on the field at SoFi Stadium recently, I got one of the greatest opportunities of my career; to cover my first Super Bowl game.

This time, my position was from an upper level at SoFi Stadium. It demanded that I use the longest lens available in our checkout pool: a Canon 600mm F4 lens. I used it occasionally with the 1.4 converter to get even closer to the action.

I joined fellow Times photographer Gina Ferazzi, who was also shooting from the upper-level. Our images provided different points of view than our two field photographers, Wally and talented Robert Gauthier, who were on opposite sides of the field.

A high angle allowed a different perspective that works really well when player’s faces are faced upwards and provides a clean background without distractions. The beauty — and sometimes beast — of sports photography is that the best plays are unpredictable and can happen anywhere at any time and often not facing you or your view being blocked by the rear of an umpire. Thankfully the two major plays of the game happened to be facing my direction: No. 1, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp leaps to make a touchdown catch over Bengals cornerback Eli Apple for the game-winning points in the final minutes. No. 2, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald celebrated his tackle of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the final moments.

Our photo editors and page designers did a great job editing and laying out the page to showcase that play that told the story of the game. Thankfully my photo worked well as a large vertical Super Bowl section cover.

Seasoned pros have always told me that anytime you can show action and reaction; victory and defeat in the same photo, you’ve got one that tells the story of the game. I’m thankful that my photos were a small part of the amazing staff coverage of a great game.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrated his tackle of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the final moments of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Wally Skalij

After covering major sports events including Super Bowls, World Series, and NBA Finals, I find myself looking for the moment away from the hoopla.

The one moment where an athlete takes time to reflect or to cherish time spent with family.

Athletes are superstars, idolized and analyzed, but at the end of the day, they are people. They are husbands, fathers, sons.

After the cameras turn off and the crowd leaves the stadium is when I see the most personable moments happen.

After celebrating the win with teammates and the MVP of the Super Bowl and numerous television interviews, Cooper Kupp sought out his wife and two boys to spend quiet time and play with confetti strewn on the field at Sofi Stadium.

Soaking in the glory of the day's events together. It's these moments that humanized the athletes.

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with his family after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Monday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Brian van der Brug

As the Rams' Super Bowl victory festivities were winding down, most players were heading for the locker room and fans for the exits.

I had been shooting features of fans in the stands. I looked down to the field and I noticed several little girls wearing black team STAFFORD T-shirts tossing piles of confetti. I assumed they were Matthew Stafford’s kids and kept my lens on them for a minute or two.

Matthew and wife Kelly came out from behind the victory podium, out of the view of much of the stadium and had a confetti fight with their kids. I was struck by the simple moment of a dad just enjoying his family, not a quarterback who just reached the pinnacle of his career.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with his daughters after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

