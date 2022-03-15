Who’s behind KJ Jefferson at QB for Arkansas? A Spring Practice Examination

KJ Jefferson isn’t just one of the best returning quarterbacks in the SEC, he’s one of the best in the nation.

Arkansas’ rising junior quarterback is undoubtedly the most important player on the team this year. He threw for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns last year with just four interceptions. On the ground, he tallied another 664 yards rushing to lead the team and had six touchdowns, too.

Jefferson is a bona fide star. But expect the kid-glove treatment during spring ball over the next couple weeks. Arkansas does not have a ton of experienced depth behind him.

With spring practice having started on Sunday, let’s take a look at how the Hogs look before they head into summer.

1. KJ Jefferson

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 01: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a pass in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Arkansas has zero questions at the position when it comes to starting. There are no more calls to potentially look at the reserves and give them a shot. Jefferson’s great 2021 has earned him legitimate Heisman Trophy darkhorse status.

2. Malik Hornsby

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 13: Malik Hornsby #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks warms up before a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Hornsby knows the above is true. It must have been part of the reason he put his name into the transfer portal for a bit over the winter. Things have bandied about that he may change positions, but given Arkansas’ lack of depth at quarterback, it’s hard to imagine that if Jefferson went down, Hornsby wouldn’t be the next in line.

3. Lucas Coley

Cornerstone’s Lucas Coley scores a touchdown. 7-0, Cornerstone in the first quarter.

It’s hard to know just how close Coley is to Hornsby in the pecking order. He is the third-teamer right now and led his unit to a score during Sunday’s practice. The passes weren’t exactly highlight-reel worthy, but Coley is still a former four-star recruit, so the upside exists.

Story continues

4. Cade Fortin

Sep 11, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Cade Fortin (6) runs out of the pocket against the Florida Gators during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas is Fortin’s third school after spending the last couple years at South Florida. Before that he was at North Carolina. Fortin won’t compete to be a starter, but if he shows enough in the spring and the subsequent fall, maybe Hornsby could move after all.

NA: Kade Renfro

Stephenville quarterback Kade Renfro (1) throws a pass during pregame warmups before facing Wylie at Tarleton Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

The Ole Miss transfer, who joined last year as a walk-on, was expected to compete for the No. 2 job this spring. But he tore his ACL in December and will be out until late summer, if not longer.

1

1