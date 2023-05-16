'Get behind him 100%': Charles Barkley wants Auburn football fans to support Hugh Freeze

AUBURN — It's been just over six months since Auburn football hired Hugh Freeze to be the 31st head coach in program history, which occurred after Bryan Harsin spent less than two seasons leading the Tigers.

Freeze's hire was initially met with backlash due to previous scandals and allegations, but former Auburn standout basketball player Charles Barkley wants the 53-year-old to be fully embraced ahead of his first season on the Plains.

“Well, I was very disappointed the way the Auburn faithful treated coach Harsin," Barkley said at the Regions Tradition pro-am golf tournament in Birmingham on Wednesday. "Very disappointed (in) the way we treated coach Harsin. But now we got coach Freeze. They've got to get behind him 100%.

"I talked to him a couple times; he knows I’m always on his speed dial if he ever needs anything, and I’m excited. I think under the circumstances he did good recruiting-wise. I thought he did good in the transfer portal. Now, hey, the season’s going to start, and I’m excited.”

Freeze had three major wins during the early signing period in December: Successfully flipping four-star recruits Keldric Faulk, Kayin Lee and Connor Lew away from Florida State, Ohio State and Miami, respectively. The last-minute flips resulted in Auburn's 2023 recruiting class being ranked No. 18 in the country.

When Harsin was fired on Halloween, the Tigers were at No. 55.

Freeze has also added 16 players from the transfer portal since arriving to Auburn. Four have been brought in since spring practice ended, with the most notable acquisition being former Michigan State quarterback Payton Throne, who entered the portal April 30 and committed to the Tigers five days later.

More than half of the incoming transfers are expected to start come September.

Auburn athletic director John Cohen has said on multiple occasions that a successful history of recruiting was one of the top four things he looked for during the coaching search, along with experience in the SEC, previous success in the conference and the successful development of a quarterback.

Freeze's Ole Miss teams also beat Alabama and coach Nick Saban in back-to-back seasons in 2014 and 2015.

“That doesn’t matter to me, to be honest with you," Barkley said. "It just matters what we do at Auburn. Coach Saban is the greatest college football coach ever. I got a lot of admiration and respect for him, but we just need to get ourself together at Auburn. You never worry about other people. ...

"Coach Saban is the greatest ever, but I like our coach. ... I think we’re going to have a very good season.”

