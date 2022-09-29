Behind Enemy Lines: Wolverines Wire breaks down Iowa-Michigan

Iowa welcomes in No. 4 Michigan on Saturday at 11 a.m. to Kinnick Stadium for FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff.” With the Wolverines ranked as one of the top teams in the country, it figures to foster one of the best environments nationally if the Hawkeyes can do their part and play well to keep things interesting.

Let’s go behind enemy lines and see what Trent Knoop of Wolverines Wire thinks about Michigan so far in 2022 heading into this week’s big showdown at Iowa.

On Michigan's quarterbacks

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hawkeyes Wire: What does Michigan have in its two quarterbacks in Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy? Which quarterback do you anticipate the Hawkeyes will see on Saturday?

Trent Knoop of Wolverines Wire: To answer your second question first, it will be J.J. McCarthy. Cade McNamara got injured against UConn and Jim Harbaugh said he would miss a few weeks. McNamara did not dress against Maryland last week and Harbaugh has said there still isn’t a timetable on his return.

But we all saw what McNamara was last year. He is a true game manager at the quarterback spot. Which there is nothing wrong with, he played admirably last year and led Michigan to its first CFP birth. He is safe with the football and makes pretty safe throws.

But J.J. McCarthy is just on another level and that is why he was named the starter after Week 2 against Hawaii. McCarthy can beat you with both his feet and arm, whereas McNamara was a minimal threat when attempting to run.

Against both Hawaii and UConn, McCarthy was great throwing the deep ball — again something McNamara struggled with. Last week against Maryland, McCarthy missed three times when throwing deep shots to his receivers, but he said after the game that his arm was 110% and it hasn’t been that way all season. After three starts, he has completed 80% of his throws and has passed for five scores. The offense just seems to be at another level with him as the signal caller.

What to expect of running back Blake Corum

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hawkeyes Wire: How good is Blake Corum and what type of challenge does he present for the Hawkeye defense?

Trent Knoop of Wolverines Wire: I think Blake Corum is the real deal. Last season he rushed for 952 yards in 12 games and averaged over six yards-per-carry. He rushed for over 100 yards in the first three games last season, but he ended up losing carries, and games, due to an injury.

During the offseason, Corum bulked up 10 pounds because he knew that he was going to be the workhorse for Michigan. Iowa fans probably remember Donovan Edwards from the Big Ten Championship Game, and he is now a sophomore and the main backup to Corum. But Edwards has missed two-straight games due to injury, and his status is up in the air against Iowa.

Last week, Corum rushed the ball 30 times — not heard of in today’s college football — for 243 yards and a couple of scores. But he had to because Edwards was injured and true freshman CJ Stokes fumbled the ball on his first carry of the game.

Corum is a really good mixture of speed and toughness. He can make guys miss with the way he cuts and he is extremely hard to bring down on first contact.

Other skill players to watch

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Hawkeyes Wire: Who are the other skill players to watch?

Trent Knoop of Wolverines Wire: Michigan really has an abundance of skill players that can hurt the opposing team. This seems to be the deepest the Wolverines have been in a long, long time.

Besides Corum, a couple of names to look out for are Ronnie Bell and Roman Wilson.

Bell is the senior receiver that was injured in the first game last season and missed the entire season. Well, he is back and he has re-emerged as the No. 1 guy for Michigan. He leads the team with 17 receptions for 253 yards and a score. Bell is a crafty receiver who looks to be more of a possession guy, but he can challenge you downfield as well.

Roman Wilson is arguably the fastest guy on the team and could challenge for the fastest in the country. Michigan will try and utilize him in different ways like bubble screens, jet sweeps, and he has been McCarthy’s favorite deep threat. Anything that Michigan can do to get the ball in Wilson’s hands it will do because of how fast he is and his ability to make guys miss. He is currently averaging over 24 yards-per-reception.

The challenge Michigan's defense presents

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Hawkeyes Wire: Defensively, who are some names to keep an eye on? What type of chance does Iowa have to find any success offensively against this Michigan defense?

Trent Knoop of Wolverines Wire: Michigan rotates a lot of players on defense, especially on the line. But the main guy to watch out for is linebacker Junior Colson. He was a freshman All-American last season, and he continues to surge. He leads the team with 30 tackles and that is 12 more than linebacker Michael Backer who has 18.

Another guy who is playing at a high level is Mike Sainristil. He is a converted receiver that played on the offensive side of the ball for three years. The Wolverines just shifted him to cornerback in the spring and it has paid dividends. He is fourth on the team with 15 tackles and is tied for first on the team with two sacks. He is just a guy that is always around the ball and Michigan will use him in different ways.

Through the first three games, it seemed that there was no way to beat this Michigan defense, but of course, the level of competition was low. Last week against Maryland, the Terps were surprisingly able to run the ball at a high mark. Maryland averaged four yards-per-carry and it was able to consistently move the chains in the first half by running. But in the second half, the Terrapins went away from running and the Michigan secondary did a good job against Tagovailoa.

I think if Iowa could get a good run game going early against Michigan, then that would be a really good starting point for the Hawkeyes’ offense.

Michigan's four-loss streak at Kinnick

Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Hawkeyes Wire: There’s the revenge factor at play given the way last season’s Big Ten Championship game unfolded with Michigan winning 42-3. Still, Michigan has a stretch of losses in Iowa City of its own that it’s looking to undo. How much talk of the four straight losses in Kinnick has there been this week and what type of factor does that play in your mind in this game?

Trent Knoop of Wolverines Wire: Shockingly, there doesn’t seem to be too much talk about the losing streak in Kinnick against Iowa. Maybe that is because the last time Michigan played there was in 2016 and none of the current players were on the team then, but Michigan has been mainly talking about the challenge Iowa presents as a whole.

The Wolverines know that it’s never easy to go into Kinnick and win in that environment and they know that it hasn’t been easy on top-5 teams. But the Wolverines also have a confident bunch that believes in themselves and their teammates.

Even though this is the first away game of the season for Michigan, and it’s in Iowa City, I think that this team is going to come in there extremely confident and ready to play.

