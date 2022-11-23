Behind Enemy Lines with Wolverines Wire: The Game from a Michigan fan and media perspective

The Game. It’s almost here. In fact, the buildup for it is already in full force with a top-three matchup on tap for Ohio State and Michigan this Saturday at High Noon.

Unlike the most recent years, both fanbases have confidence that their team will be able to handle business, and at the same time, a large section of each fanbase is a little uneasy about what might unfold in the ‘Shoe on Saturday.

Being on the Ohio State side of things, you can almost feel a little nervousness coming from OSU fans on this one, but how are things from the other sideline? Well, it just so happens that we have a sister site, Wolverines Wire, that we can get the pulse from.

We spoke to Trent Knoop of the Michigan-centric site for a Q&A session we like to call “Behind Enemy Lines.” We touched on things like how the program is feeling about the matchup, what TTUN thinks about the Ohio State program these days, and even twisted the knife a little to ask whether J.T. Barrett was short or not back in 2016.

Here is the complete question and answer session. And while we have your attention, if you know any Michigan fans (sorry about that), or you just want to get more perspective from a Wolverine side of things, we encourage you to head on over and check out the great coverage the team does there.

Now, back to the question — er — questions at hand.

How are Michigan fans feeling about this matchup? How much confidence and optimism is there heading into Columbus?

Trent Knoop (TK) from Wolverines Wire: I believe there is a lot of confidence from the fanbase entering Saturday, especially after Michigan defeated Ohio State last year. Now that it happened, there is a belief the Wolverines can do it again. The biggest thing that worries the fans has been the lack of success in the passing game lately. Oh, and if Blake Corum can’t go — not good. But overall the fanbase is excited about being 11-0 and going into Columbus with some enthusiasm.

Both programs' fanbases know each opposing team well, but tell us something about this Michigan team that Ohio State fans might be surprised to learn.

TK: A stat that shocks everyone. Last season, in 14 games, Michigan had 34 team sacks. This season, the Wolverines have 31 sacks in 11 games. Even after losing Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo from last year’s team Michigan has done a great job of pressuring the quarterback. Senior Mike Morris has really emerged as a starter and has 7.5 sacks in 10 games this season. Morris is second in the Big Ten in sacks behind Nick Herbig from Wisconsin.

Michigan finally broke through last year and really put it on Ohio State. What did that do for the program? Has the sentiment changed toward Harbaugh now, or does he need to win this one too?

TK: Last season as a whole was program-changing for Michigan. Just think, the year prior in 2020, the Wolverines were a 2-4 team and Jim Harbaugh took a massive pay cut to stay at Michigan. The win against Ohio State topped everything off for Harbaugh and the Wolverines last season. Most of the fanbase is back giving full support to Harbaugh. As long as Michigan keeps it close on Saturday, I don’t see that changing.

All eyes will be on the running game and in the trenches in this one. If running back Blake Corum can't go, does Michigan still have what it takes to rinse and repeat what happened last year?

TK: Michigan’s offensive line is just as good, if not better than last season. Nobody has been able to stop Corum and the rushing attack this season, but if Corum doesn’t play then that’s a big problem. Donovan Edwards is a fantastic backup to Corum but he has been dinged up and hasn’t played the past two games, and it’s unclear if he will be able to suit up on Saturday. As long as the Wolverines can have Corum at 80% or Edwards as close to healthy as possible, Michigan should have full confidence in running the rock. But if Michigan is forced to play C.J. Stokes — a freshman — and Isaiah Gash — a walk-on — then the Wolverines will more than likely need to air it out.

What — or who — concerns you the most when it comes to facing this Ohio State team?

TK: It has to be C.J. Stroud and that passing attack. Michigan has the fifth-ranked passing defense allowing 161.7 yards per game this season but let’s be honest, the Wolverines haven’t faced anyone that has the Buckeyes’ ariel assault. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have been stellar this season. If Jaxon Smith-Njigba can play on Saturday then the Wolverines’ secondary will have their hands full.

We have a pretty good feeling about what Michigan fans think of the Ohio State program, but how has that changed since beating the Buckeyes last year? Is it more of respect or hatred towards the evil empire?

TK: I don’t think the two programs or fanbases ever really liked each other, but I do think there is respect there. Both programs are storied and have had a ton of success — Ohio State has had more recent. I wouldn’t say Michigan fans like Ohio State, or its program, but I do believe fans respect what Ohio State has done and the talent it produces.

Let's talk about Michigan State. Obviously, Ohio State and Michigan have THE rivalry. How does the one with Michigan State compare? How is it different?

TK: As I mentioned above, I think the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan provides a little respect. Both teams know what the other has done on the field and understands the success that both schools have possessed. Michigan State on the other hand … huge rivalry, in-state rivalry, but these teams don’t really respect one another. That was evident this season. There always seems to be something happening during that game.

J.J. McCarthy has struggled to push the ball down the field this year. Can Michigan win this game without him finding a way to be more accurate in the passing game?

TK: It does feel like McCarthy needs to have a much, much better game in order to win on Saturday. In his defense, his receivers have been dropping an alarming number of balls lately and that’s not helping the sophomore. If I had to bet money, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards both play, but with both of them being banged up, McCarthy is going to need to have a good game and make plays. Michigan really hasn’t asked the former five-star to take the load and go win a game, but that may happen on Saturday.

OK, this is going to be a sore subject here, but we have to ask your opinion. Was J.T. Barrett short in 2016?

TK: Please refer to Jim Harbaugh’s post-game press conference on November 26, 2016.

Buckeyes Wire commentary: Of course, each fanbase is never going to agree on this one. The reality is that it was a close play and if called one way wasn’t going to be reversed either way. What I can say however is that Jim Harbaugh’s comments about from where he was sitting, Barrett was short, is crap. If you get a chance to look at the replay of the game then notice how Harbaugh is blocked out from even seeing the spot. Of course, he’s going to speak up for his team and should, but he couldn’t see the play — so take that for what it’s worth.

What Ohio State player is the greatest Michigan villain of all-time?

TK: Thinking back to the early 2000’s here, but Troy Smith and James Laurinaitis were both a pain for Michigan. When the Wolverines had really competitive teams, before the Rich Rod and Brady Hoke era, those two players were really dominant against Michigan and always seemed to have big games.

Moment in the rivalry that stung the most for Michigan fans?

TK: This may be recency bias but it has to be that 2016 game. It was Harbaugh’s second season in Ann Arbor and the program felt like it was on an all-time high going into Columbus. Both teams were ranked really high and Michigan did everything it could to win that game, but it fell just short — like J.T. Barrett — of defeating its arch-rival. (a hearty touché from Buckeyes Wire here).

Most exhilarating moment in the rivalry for Michigan fans?

TK: Again, probably some recency bias here, but last year’s win in Ann Arbor. Ohio State had an eight-game win streak against Michigan entering the contest and the Wolverines really dominated the ball game. I don’t think anyone thought the game would go the way it did. Definitely a program-changing win.

Lastly, If you feel so bold and so inclined, give us your score prediction.

TK: I really can see any scenario happening on Saturday. I think Michigan has the potential to dominate the line of scrimmage like last year, I can see Ohio State throwing the ball all over the Wolverines, and I can see either team hitting a field goal at the last second to win.

If the Wolverines have a healthy, or close to healthy, Corum and Edwards I believe Ohio State will struggle to stop the Wolverines running attack and Michigan will control the clock. Michigan 34, 31.

Again, we thank Wolverines Wire’s Trent Knoop for his time and say here’s to a great game on Saturday, but one in which Ohio State fans, players, and media members walk away much happier than what we saw last season.

