Behind Enemy Lines: Week 6 Q&A with Dolphins Wire

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have one more shot to acquire a win before their bye week and will look to do so in the United Kingdom. They will have to go through another Florida team from the AFC in the Miami Dolphins to do so.

Just like the Jags, Miami will come into Sunday in desperate need of a win as their only victory came Week 1 against the New England Patriots. A key reason for their struggles was the absence of Tua Tagovailoa, but the second-year quarterback will be back from injury Sunday.

Another key reason for their struggles has been their inability to stop teams on offense. In fact, in their last four games, they’ve allowed at least 27 points or more and their defensive unit ranks 30th overall as a result.

Still, when looking at this Miami Dolphins team, they aren’t the same team Jags fans saw last season in some ways. With that being the case, we sat down with Dolphins Wire editor Mike Masala for some intel on the team. Here is what he had to say about Tagovailoa and company as they gear up to battle the Jags across the pond:

JW: What’s your assessment of Tua Tagovailoa’s career so far?

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

DW: Tagovailoa has gotten a lot of criticism in the early part of his career, but he hasn’t been as bad as fans make him out to be. He’s not putting up the huge numbers that Justin Herbert has, but he’s led his team to a 7-4 record so far. That’s pretty decent game management.

The next step will be for him to start putting up the yards and touchdowns that we’re used to seeing in this era.

JW: What key additions did this Dolphins team make this offseason through the draft and free agency?

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) attempts to make a catch during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

DW: Miami didn’t make a ton of big splashes this offseason. They brought in wide receiver Will Fuller from Houston on a one-year deal who had durability questions, and he’s already on injured reserve with a broken thumb.

Their other notable free agent moves were defensive tackle Adam Butler and quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Brissett’s signing ended up being pretty important with Tagovailoa missing the last three games, and Butler has played his expected interior pass rush role.

Their first four draft picks are playing significant snaps during their rookie year. Wideout Jaylen Waddle has a chance to be a real stick-mover early in his career. Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is beginning to show some pass rush ability. Safety Jevon Holland is starting to see reps over respected veterans. Left tackle Liam Eichenberg will be starting his second consecutive game this week.

Chris Grier may get a ton of flack, but this year’s draft class is off to a solid start.

JW: Who is an under-the-radar player to know on both offense and defense?

Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) grabs the face mask of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

DW: On offense, it has to be Preston Williams. He’s questionable this week, so there’s no guarantee he plays. Injuries have been holding him back in his first three seasons, but when he’s on the field he flashes ability. That could be easily seen in the first quarter last week against Tampa Bay.

Emmanuel Ogbah has to be the answer on the other side of the ball. Through five weeks, Ogbah is the seventh-highest graded edge defender with an 85.4. This year, he’s not on track to hit nine sacks as he did last season, but he’s pressuring the quarterback at the same rate. With Jacksonville having two starters out on the line, Ogbah could affect the game.

JW: How concerned are you about the absences of DeVante Parker and Xavien Howard?

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a reception over Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

DW: Pretty concerned, to be honest. Two of the most disappointing positions on Miami’s roster this season have been wide receiver and cornerback.

Jacksonville’s wideouts aren’t All-Pros, but they can certainly do some damage against the Dolphins’ secondary. This is especially worrisome with Byron Jones listed as questionable. They may have to rely on Nik Needham, Jason McCourty, Justin Coleman, and Eric Rowe to play bigger roles.

With Parker, he missed last week, and it was clear how much they missed him. The game plan essentially became getting the ball to Myles Gaskin by any means necessary. It’s not that Gaskin isn’t dynamic, but the offense can only go so far with a running back leading the team in targets.

What are your predictions for the game?

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores, during closing seconds of their game against Buffalo Bills during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. [Palm Beach Post]

This is a must-win game for the Dolphins. If they lose, there will be even more people calling for Brian Flores and Chris Grier’s jobs. Tagovailoa will come back and ease himself in while playing well. Mike Gesicki will get at least one touchdown, and Jaylen Waddle will have his best game to date.

Jacksonville’s offense, specifically James Robinson, will be able to drive down the field if they don’t make mistakes. However, Trevor Lawrence will turn the ball over at least once. Dolphins 24, Jaguars 20

