Behind Enemy Lines: Week 6 Q&A with Bills Wire

The New York Giants (1-4) and Buffalo Bills (3-2) will square off on Sunday night in a Week 6 matchup at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Giants opened the week as 14.5-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing.

With this matchup on tap, Giants Wire took the opportunity to hold a Q&A with Bills Wire managing editor Nick Wojton.

How devastating is the loss of Matt Milano and what can the Bills do to replace his leadership and production?

Wojton: Matt Milano is a huge loss. He’s the largest one the defense could have had — even more so than Von Miller. His production is just off the charts against both the pass and run. If I’m the Giants, that’s exactly where I’m attacking the Bills now. Tyrel Dodson is the player likely replacing Milano. Dodson played in all three preseason games for the Bills — it was an offseason competition to replace Tremaine Edmunds for him and he lost out to Terrel Bernard despite Bernard not playing a single preseason snap due to injury. Not great.

Josh Allen struggled a bit in the playoffs last season and Week 1 of this year. What has he done over the past four weeks to completely turn that around?

Josh Allen’s ebbs and flows come down to one thing: Turnovers. Allen has a knack for playing “hero ball” on occasion and very often that turns into the other team ending up with the ball. Over the past four weeks, he’s cleaned that up.

The Giants are a bad football team but is there any area you can pinpoint where they have an advantage over Buffalo?

It sounds crazy, but design some plays for Tyrod Taylor to throw the ball quickly. Not only should the Giants attack Tyrel Dodson, but Buffalo’s secondary is down No. 1 cornerback Tre’Davious White for the season, too. Former first-round pick Kaiir Elam might be out there and he has probably been the worst draft selection the Bills have made since 2017 when GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were hired. He was benched last week for JaMarcus Ingram — an UDFA from the University of Buffalo.

From a Bills perspective, grade the job GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have done in New York thus far?

I’d give them a solid B. Their roster construction reminds me a lot of the job done in Buffalo. But they also lack where the Bills often do as well, such as the offensive line. Buffalo is getting solid play out of that area this season but it was a long, long time coming. The first-year turnaround was impressive too, of course. I’d say aside from Sunday evening, Bills Mafia would pull for Daboll and have a soft spot for him otherwise.

Let's hear some predictions. Who wins on Sunday night. why is it the Bills and how badly do you think they'll embarrass the Giants?

I don’t see it going well for the Giants. Not only are they shorthanded, but Buffalo is coming off a loss and they typically bounce back very well… and over the course of the past few seasons, the knock on the Bills is a lack of close wins… aka they blow out a lot of teams. That’s what many are banking on and me as well. I’ll go with the Bills 41-17.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire