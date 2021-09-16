Behind Enemy Lines: Week 2 Q&A with Broncos Wire

The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter their regular season home opener in need of a win after unexpectedly falling to the Houston Texans Week 1. That won’t be an easy task as they will face a Denver Broncos team that has even more talent than the one they faced Week 1.

The Broncos will have some momentum by their side after a 27-13 win over the New York Giants in Denver, a game where they showed they can get after it on defense and are a bit more experienced at the quarterback position than they previously were in 2020. However, to get a little more intel on them we spoke with Broncos Wire editor Jon Heath, who particularly discussed the receivers corps, some other players who Jags fans may not be as familiar with, and more.

Here is what he had to say about Vic Fangio’s group as they are a few days away from their first regular season away game.

The Broncos’ defense is the unit most would expect to lead the team, but how are you all feeling about Teddy Bridgewater and the quarterback position at the moment after Week 1 and training camp?

Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) avoids New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) to throw a touchdown pass during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

BW: Bridgewater had a near-perfect debut for Denver. He moved the chains and protected the ball -- and he took a couple deep shots, something we didn't necessarily expect to see from him going into the season. Things can change quickly in the NFL, but right now, everyone's happy with Bridgewater.

I’d definitely say fans are more worried about the Jags’ passing defense than their rushing defense. Considering this, who is the receiver that you believe will be the leader of the passing game with Jerry Jeudy going on IR?

Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

BW: Courtland Sutton is WR1 on the depth chart, but Tim Patrick might end up being the actual leading receiver (that's what happened when Sutton was sidelined last year). Broncos tight end Noah Fant is also a productive receiver, and KJ Hamler is the team's best deep threat.

After how Week 1 went for the Jags, there is a sense of urgency about the offense getting going early. In your eyes, what are some weaknesses for the Broncos’ impressive defensive unit?

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Trishton Jackson (83) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

BW: Pat Surtain was a first-round pick for a reason, and I believe he'll have a bright future. It's tough to call him a "weakness," but he did allow a touchdown in man coverage in his NFL debut on Sunday, and he's the least-experienced defensive back in Denver's secondary. After placing Ronald Darby on IR, the Broncos are expected to start Surtain in Week 2, and he might have some growing pains. Jacksonville should try to match up their best receiver against Surtain.

Who is an under-the-radar player for this Broncos team to be mindful of?

Nov 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

BW: On offense, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam scored a touchdown last week and he was productive when given opportunities last season before suffering an injury. Fant is the team's primary TE, but "Albert O" is 6-5, 258 pounds, and he can cause problems for linebackers in coverage. On defense, outside linebacker Malik Reed led the team in sacks last year, but he's overshadowed by Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Reed might not be talked about often, but he's a productive pass rusher that Jacksonville needs to account for.

What are your score predictions?

Sep 29, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) pass rushes at Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

BW: This might seem like a homer pick, but I have the Broncos winning, even on the road. The Jags didn't look good against the Texans in Week 1 and Denver's defense should cause plenty of problems for a rookie quarterback. Broncos, 28-17.

