Behind Enemy Lines: Week 14 Q&A with Titans Wire

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to get right this Sunday by winning their first away game (London was considered a home game) since 2019 when they beat the Oakland Raiders. They also will be looking to earn their first win in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans for the first time since 2013.

However, despite the team coming into Week 14 desperate for a win, they will be facing a Titans team that leads the AFC South, but has loss there last two. To discuss exactly what shape the team is in heading into Sunday, we sat down with Titans Wire editor Michael Moraitis and here is what he had to say about Mike Vrabel’s group:

Jags Wire: The Titans have loss two straight. Can you specifically point to what has been the issue in their last pair of games?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws while under pressure by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Michael Moraitis: Ryan Tannehill has struggled with efficiency. Not only is he turning the ball over more than he had the two years prior combined, but he’s also missing his receivers on throws he normally hits. Those turnovers have also been setting up Tennessee’s opponents with great field position, making things much more difficult for the defense.

However, Tannehill’s struggles aren’t all on him, as he has seen shoddy pass protection all season, is working with an unheralded group of receivers who are struggling to get separation and are running poor or wrong routes, and offensive coordinator Todd Downing has gotten away from the team’s bread and butter, which is utilizing the play-action.

JW: Are there concerns that the Jags could stun them with an unwanted upset?

As teammate Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) celebrates, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs into the end zone for an early fourth quarter touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on October 10, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

MM: Any time the Titans are heavy favorites, there is always a concern the team will have a letdown game, as we’ve seen it plenty of times the past few seasons, and twice more this season (Week 4 vs. Jets, Week 11 vs. Texans). However, there is more optimism that a letdown game won’t happen against the Jags since the Titans always seem to avoid those against their division rival after having won eight of the last nine meetings.

JW: With Julio Jones looking to return against the Jags, what kind of impact do you feel he can make after previously being on injured reserve?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) is introduced as heads on to the field to face the Colts at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. [The Tennessean]

MM: Well, that depends on a lot of things. Jones has been limited for most of the games he’s played this season, and has left multiples games early due to injury. Assuming he can stay healthy and avoid the latter issue, he should get peppered with targets and make a big impact as the only truly established receiver in Tennessee’s group. We’ve seen vintage Julio this season (Week 2 vs. Seahawks), and the Titans will need that on Sunday.

JW: With Jones fresh off IR, he may or may not have a solid game. If not him, though, who could step up on offense for Tennessee?

MM: After a Derrick Henry-esque 68-yard touchdown run in Week 12, running back Dontrell Hilliard is definitely someone to keep an eye on. He has been Tennessee’s best back since Henry has been out and can impact the game as both a runner and receiver.

The best way to get Tannehill going is to establish the run and utilize the play-action, where Tannehill historically thrives. Hilliard will have a big role in getting that done.

JW: What are your predictions for the game Sunday?

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter of the game at TIAA Bank Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

MM: The Titans have been very good off of byes and when having nine or more days to rest in the Mike Vrabel era, and I think we see a strong, bounce-back performance from them on Sunday. Tannehill and Julio connect on a handful of plays to get the Titans’ passing attack going, and the defense takes care of the rest with a few crucial turnovers. Titans 27, Jaguars 16.

