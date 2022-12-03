Behind Enemy Lines: Week 13 Q&A with Commanders Wire

The New York Giants (7-4) and Washington Commanders (7-5) will square off on Sunday afternoon in a Week 13 matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Giants opened the week as 2.5-point home favorites but that has completely shifted and is now +2 as of this writing.

With this matchup on tap, Giants Wire took the opportunity to hold a Q&A with Commanders Wire managing editor Bryan Manning.

From 1-4 to 7-5. What has been the catalyst for an amazing Washington turnaround?

Bryan Manning: It all starts with the defense. He doesn’t get the recognition he deserves, but Jonathan Allen is arguably the best defensive tackle in the league right now. Daron Payne isn’t far behind. The pair have combined for 13 sacks and 27 tackles for loss. Obviously, on offense, the running game has emerged to be a strength. Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson are an outstanding duo. And, of course, Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke isn’t setting the world on fire so to speak, but he has the ultimate respect of his teammates and plays well when it matters.

The Giants have heaped praise on Taylor Heinicke this week and I know Commanders fans love him. Describe his 'it' factor.

Heinicke is just a normal guy. There is nothing special about him athletically. And the great thing is, he knows this and understands it could end at any time for him. He’s enjoying the moment. He has zero fear. A lot is said about his decision-making, but it’s better than people give him credit for. Heinicke makes a head-scratching throw or two per game, but so do most quarterbacks. No one who follows the team is under any delusion that he’s a franchise quarterback, but he’s a fun guy to root for. He’s relatable, which makes him popular.

How has Washington managed to avoid getting bogged down by Daniel Snyder and his endless drama this season?

Ron Rivera. It’s crazy to think, many Washington fans were ready to fire Rivera by Week 5. While Rivera’s philosophy on some things may feel a bit dated, he’s a terrific leader. There aren’t many coaches who commands the type of respect that Rivera does. He steadies the ship amidst the constant chaos. And Rivera trusts his coaches. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio have done a good job.

Who are some under-the-radar players the Giants and their fans should be wary of on Sunday?

On offense, you know all about Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Gibson, Robinson and Logan Thomas. But keep an eye on first-round rookie WR Jahan Dotson. No, he’s not necessarily under-the-radar, but he’s barely been targeted since he returned from injury in Week 10. Coaches and Heinicke both talked this week about getting him more involved. On defense, it is Darrick Forrest.

The Commanders have several younger defensive players who are under-the-radar, but Forrest’s versatility make him a huge asset in the secondary. He’s now a full-time starter at safety and, along with fellow starter, Kam Curl, is a tone-setter with his physical style of play. Forrest also has a nose for the football.

How much of an advantage do you feel Washington has by playing the Giants in back-to-back games?

I think Washington benefits from having such a late bye week and playing the Giants before and after the bye. How often have we seen something like this? The Commanders can get some banged-up guys rested up before hosting the Giants in Week 15. The Giants hold the edge this weekend because they had a few days of extra rest, allowing some injured players a chance to return.

How do you see Sunday playing out?

Honestly, this game could go either way. These teams have many similarities. I believe Washington holds the overall talent edge, but it is close. For weeks I’ve thought the Commanders would split these two games and even though they’re playing at a high level right now, I still stick by that. Again, I want to stress, I could see this going either way, but I lean toward the Giants this week and the Commanders in Week 15. How cool is it for Washington and New York to be playing meaningful football against one another in December? It’s truly been since the 1980s since that happened. These aren’t the same Giants or Commanders that Philly and Dallas fans think they’ll run over.

Giants 20, Commanders 17.

