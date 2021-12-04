Behind Enemy Lines: Week 13 Q&A with Rams Wire

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to the West Coast Week 13 once again in search of their first true road win of 2021. This week, they face a super talented Los Angeles Rams team that is trying to also end a three-game losing streak, but is favorited by a 12.5-point margin.

With the game over 24 hours away, we sat down with Rams Wire editor Cameron DaSilva to discuss the Rams and their current status. Here are four questions he was able to answer for us in the process:

JW: In your opinion, what has led to this three-game slump the Rams are currently dealing with?

Nov 28, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass in the second quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

CD: Simply put, turnovers. The defense hasn’t played well, but the offense has turned the ball over way too much. Matthew Stafford has five interceptions in his last three games, including three pick-sixes. He’s also lost a fumble, which wasn’t necessarily his fault. His giveaways have dug the Rams a deep hole early in games and caused them to become one-dimensional on offense, and also allowed opponents to run the ball consistently without having to air it out.

JW: We see him making plays all the time on television, but from your point of view, how well has the Jalen Ramsey trade worked out for the Rams?

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

CD: It’s been outstanding for the Rams. It was a high price to pay for a cornerback, but Ramsey has been better than advertised. He’s playing a more versatile role this season as a slot defender in addition to being a boundary corner, emerging as the Rams’ most important defender next to Aaron Donald. Ramsey has become the best cornerback in football and was worth every penny they paid him after the trade was made.

JW: Obviously we know about notables like Darrell Henderson, Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham, and Cooper Kupp, but who is an under-the-radar name to watch on the offensive side. What about the defense as well?

November 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) runs the football against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

CD: On offense, it’s Van Jefferson. He’s become the Rams’ deep threat and has a good rapport with Stafford on passes down the field. He has impressive speed, too, which allows him to make plays after the catch on shorter throws. Defensively, Greg Gaines has been extremely impressive as the starting nose tackle in place of Sebastian Joseph-Day. He’s always been a good run defender, but this season, he’s elevated his play as a pass rusher.

JW: What are your score predictions for Sunday’s game?

November 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the football against San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (1) during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

CD: I’m not overly confident in the Rams right now, but I still don’t think they’ll lose to the 2-9 Jags. I do think it’ll be closer than some people expect, though. The offense is just out of sync right now and the defense has had trouble getting off the field on third down. I’ll go Rams 27, Jaguars 20.

