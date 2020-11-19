Behind Enemy Lines: Week 11 Q&A with Steelers Wire

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ and Pittsburgh Steelers’ rivalry is one we’ve covered heavily here from 2017-18, and we’ve now come upon a time where the two rivals will meet again. While they both are on opposite ends of the spectrum record-wise, history says this could be a close battle for Week 11.

To get more intel on the Steelers, we sat down with Steelers Wire’s Curt Popejoy. Here are five burning questions he was able to answer for Sunday’s battle as the Steelers travel to TIAA Bank Field:

Jaguars Wire: This Steelers team is rolling and their record is proof. That said, what are their weaknesses — if there are any and what worries the Steelers’ fanbase about the Jags?

Curt Popejoy: I think both these answers are the same. The Jaguars have a great run game, and the Steelers are very up and down stopping the run. If there is a place where the Jaguars can attack the Steelers, it is with what they do best.

JW: What has been the biggest factor in the fantastic season Pittsburgh is having?

CP: It’s all about the return of Ben Roethlisberger. This team without him went 8-8 last season thanks to the defense when the offense stunk. Big Ben’s return has changed everything.

JW: While there were only six selections, the Steelers rookie class had some interesting names within it like Chase Claypool. Alongside him, how are they coming along?

CP: Claypool is becoming a star in a hurry. He’s got the confidence of Roethlisberger, and it’s paying off huge for him. The rest of the class has been a bit good when called upon. Guard Kevin Dotson is going to be a star once he’s a full-time starter, and I think the same can be said for outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. Both guys are just waiting for their opportunities.

JW: Who are some under-the-radar names to watch from this Steelers team on offense and defense?

CP: On offense, it’s rookie running back Anthony McFarland. Mike Tomlin said he wants to get the run game going, and his speed might be the key to it. On defense, the return of former Jaguar Tyson Alualu is the thing to watch. The run defense nosedived when he was out, but he’s back to 100% and playing like his old team.

JW: What’s your final predictions for the outcome of the game?

CP: The last two weeks have been trap games for the Steelers, and they won them both in very different ways. This week, I do look for Pittsburgh to win, but it will fall somewhere in between. This won’t be a blowout against a well-coached team like Jacksonville, but at the same time, I don’t think the Steelers take it to the final play either.

Steelers 31, Jaguars 21