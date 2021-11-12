Behind Enemy Lines: Week 10 Q&A with Colts Wire

After a huge win over the Buffalo Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars will look to string together two in a row for the first time since 2019. However, to do that the team will have to win on the road (excluding their trip to London) for the first time this season as they look to stop a hot Indianapolis Colts team.

Like the Jags, the Colts didn’t get off to a fast start early this season losing four of their first five games. However, they won three of their last four afterward and are now a game away from .500.

Of course, since their last matchup against the Jags (which occurred last season), a lot has changed with their roster, including the addition of a new QB1. To get some intel on those changes and some information on how the season has gone, we sat down with Colts Wire editor Kevin Hickey this week.

Here are five questions he was able to answer about the 3-4 Colts, who are currently in second place within the AFC South:

JW: Obviously, the biggest addition to this Colts team during the offseason was quarterback Carson Wentz. What’s your assessment of how he’s played so far?

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass during the second half against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

KH: He has been solid. Probably around league average in terms of quarterback play. He hasn’t quite shown a massively high ceiling but he’s proven to be a solid signal-caller who limits turnovers and will take shots down the field. He’s getting closer to his 2018 form and moving further away from that 2020 form that got him traded away. He can take advantage of favorable matchups, but we haven’t seen him give the Colts that difference-making trump card in a big matchup.

JW: The Colts made seven draft selections in April to help improve the roster. Could you talk about the biggest additions from the class as Jags fans may not be familiar with them?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws while under pressure by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

KH: Defensive end Kwity Paye and defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo are the two names you’ll want to keep an eye on. Paye was the first-round pick, and even though he hasn’t quite given the Colts immediate production, he’s coming along. He’s a solid run defender, and he’s coming into his own as a pass rusher. Odeyingbo has played just two games coming off of the NFI list. He’s still getting his feet wet, but his skill set is one that can allow him to break out at any moment.

JW: What would you consider the biggest weakness for this current Colts roster?

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Jets quarterback Josh Johnson (9) is pressured by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

KH: It’s a bit two-fold. The pass-rush is the most immediate concern. They haven’t had that consistent edge pressure and it will lead to the defense getting gouged for stretches during a game. On top of that, the secondary suffers and is a big weakness. Given the zone-heavy scheme, it’s easy to pick apart when there’s no pressure. There are also some big injuries at safety so it will certainly have an impact.

JW: Who is an under-the-radar player to know for the Colts?

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) watches action Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, during the first half of Colts against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football.

101121 Colts 018 Jw

KW: For the Jaguars’ concern, it will be defensive tackle Grover Stewart. He’s the one-technique on the defensive line and his main priority is stopping the run. Even for his size, he’s an incredible athlete and has the ability to impact the passer as well, but as the Jaguars try to establish the run, they’ll have to deal with Stewart.

JW: What are your predictions for Sunday’s game?

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during a timeout in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

KH: The Jaguars are coming off of a big upset win, but I think the Colts take this one. They typically take advantage of favorable matchups and have shown the ability to beat up on bad teams. I think it might be closer than the spread suggests but I have the Colts taking a win, 28-20.

