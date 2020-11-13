The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Round 2 in full swing at Augusta National

Behind Enemy Lines: Week 10 Q&A with Packers Wire

James Johnson
·4 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars have arrived to the hardest point of their 2020 schedule and it will start with a trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.

At the midway point of the season, both teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum. Of course, the 1-7 Jags are enduring a seven-game skid and are in last place in the AFC South while the Packers are leading their division with a 6-2 record.

To help get some intel on Aaron Rodgers and company, we had a chat with Packers Wire editor Zach Kruse this week. Here are five questions he was kind enough to answer concerning the red hot Packers:

Jaguars Wire: Matt LaFleur is someone Jags fans are familiar with after his tenure with the Titans. How has he been for the Packers since becoming their head coach?

Zach Kruse: The Packers have won 20 of the 26 games coached by LaFleur over the last two seasons, so his career in Green Bay is off to a terrific start. He’s done a commendable job remaking the team in his image, and his new-age offensive scheme has been a big hit, especially with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The partnership between the two has been fantastic. Also, the Packers have scored on every single opening drive this season, which is usually a good barometer of coaching ability, especially for an offensive-focused coach, and they haven’t lost back-to-back games in either of his first two seasons. The hiring has been a big success so far.

JW: Aaron Rodgers is one of the best to ever do it obviously and will be for the next few years. Could you discuss the season he is having so far?

ZK: Rodgers said all offseason that he was finally comfortable in the offense, and it’s shown up in a big way on the field. He’s thrown 24 touchdown passes and is right in the hunt for the MVP at the midway point of 2020.

LaFleur’s offense has allowed him opportunities to get the ball out of his hands quick and on time but also opportunities to attack down the field. It’s been a good mix. Additionally, Rodgers has been deadly in the red zone. He’s also avoiding turnover plays (just two interceptions) and sacks. Through eight games, Rodgers leads the NFL in passer rating and is on pace for what would be a career-high 48 touchdown passes.

JW: What are some weaknesses with this Packers team that the Jags may can exploit?

ZK: The run defense is an obvious place to start. Physical, run-first teams have given the Packers problems in recent years. The personnel at defensive line and inside linebacker isn’t great, and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine generally prefers having more defensive backs on the field to protect against the pass.

The Jaguars will have to run the ball effectively to win the game on Sunday. Shorten the game, protect the ball, and keep Rodgers on the sideline. It might not be the most efficient football but it’s certainly one way to pressure one of the Packers’ stress points.

JW: Who are some under-the-radar names to watch from this Packers team on offense and defense?

ZK: On offense, watch for RB Tyler Ervin and TE Robert Tonyan. The Packers love using Ervin as the fly motion man in LaFleur’s scheme to stress defenses horizontally before the snap. He turned 12 touches into 72 yards against the 49ers and could play a big role again on Sunday. Tonyan is a big-play tight end with five touchdown catches in eight games. He can win down the field in this offense, especially if teams focus coverage on Davante Adams.

On defense, keep an eye out for safety Darnell Savage. He nearly had an interception of Nick Mullens last week. Expect the Packers to use him to prevent big plays vertically but also to help against the run. He might be the fastest player on the roster.

JW: What’s your final predictions for the outcome of the game?

ZR: The forecasted conditions at Lambeau Field for Sunday are starting to give me pause. It could be wet, windy and potentially even cold.

The Packers didn’t handle poor conditions a couple of weeks ago against the Vikings, and more bad weather could help level the playing field on Sunday. I still like the Packers to win, probably comfortably. If conditions are manageable, the Packers could score a lot of points on the league’s 31st ranked scoring defense.

I’ll go Packers 31, Jaguars 17.

Latest Stories

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • These Teams Are Reportedly on James Harden's Trade Wishlist

    Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.

  • Bellator 252: Patricio Pitbull retains featherweight title in destuctive fashion against challenger Pedro Carvalho

    Patricio Pitbull put in another emphatic, dramatic shift as champion with 130-seconds of demolition in the cage to stake his claim as Bellator’s best ever fighter with a stunning destruction of Pablo Carvalho at Mohegan Sun Resort. With the victory, Pitbull marches into the semi-final of the featherweight tournament against Emmanuel Sanchez, also a victor on the card. The Brazilian was lauded with accolades after the performance from across the sport, many observers placing the fighter, now at the peak of his powers, as one of the leading lights in the sport. Pitbull also holds the Bellator lightweight title after victory over Michael Chandler, who has now joined the UFC. Bellator 252 saw the featherweight tournament finally resume after an eight-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Pitbull defending his title in style against rising Ireland-based SBG star Carvalho, of Portugal. The challenger began on the front foot, looking to use his sizeable reach advantage to swarm Pitbull and push the pace. The risky strategy failed to pay off, however, as Pitbull fought masterfully off the back foot and connected heavily on his opponent several times in the opening exchanges. Pitbull was comfortable picking Carvalho off and eventually finished the Portuguese fighter with a short left hook. "It’s always possible. Get the right on the chin and keep him standing,” Pitbull said after his win. “I knew that. (Emmanuel) Sanchez is tough, I expect that, now he’s more dynamic and I like his style. I can’t wait to fight him again.” The featherweight king will take on Emmanuel Sanchez in the semi-finals after the ‘Matador’ secured a convincing points victory over Daniel Weichel in their long-awaited rematch on the same card. Sanchez was out for revenge with a 2016 defeat to Weichel on his record and took charge of the contest from the first bell, opening the fight with an ambitious flying knee. Weichel struggled to match Sanchez’s striking over the five rounds and hit the canvas in the second after eating some punishing body shots. The German managed to survive the round but continued to be dominated by Sanchez on the feet, who was the clear winner on the scorecards. Sanchez, 30, will be brimming with confidence when he takes on Pitbull in the next round. Pitbull is another rematch for Sanchez long in the making, as the two featherweights first clashed in 2018 with the Brazilian coming out on top. The co-main event saw Yaroslav Amosov just about retain his undefeated record in a razor-thin battle with Logan Storley. The Ukrainian fighter was on the defensive for much of the first round, but still managed to land some shots and improved in the second. Storley was an unbeaten fighter and appeared on the brink of submitting Amosov in the third when he took his rival’s back. Amosov, however, fought off a series of submission attempts before edging Storley on the scorecards 28-29, 29-28, 29-28. American prospect Aaron Pico stole the show on the prelims with a ferocious knockout over John DeJesus. A perfectly timed overhand right in the second round landed flush on the chin of DeJesus, who went crashing to the mat before referee Kevin MacDonald stepped in to end the ground and pound. Pico, 24, moved to 7-3 in his career and looks set to finish 2020 with three wins on the bounce after a disastrous losing streak in 2019. Bellator 252: Patricio Freire def. Pedro Carvalho - TKO round 1 Yaroslav Amosov def. Logan Storley - SD split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) Emmanuel Sanchez def. Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision Aaron Pico def. John DeJesus - KO round 2

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player describe teary, emotional Tiger Woods at Champions Dinner

    Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend thought he could beat her at tennis; it didn't go well

    It has to go over the net, Cordae.

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Frank Reich and his staff show their brilliance in Colts' huge win over Titans

    The Colts are 6-3, tied for first place and might have the NFL coach of the year, too.

  • Masters 2020, second round: live score and latest updates from Augusta

    Masters 2020 full leaderboard Play starts on day two at 12.30pm GMT Betting on the Masters? Get the latest offers here DeChambeau discovers Augusta will humble the vainglorious Leader Casey proves the old guard can match big-hitting youth Woods serves up reminder of why you can never write him off

  • Masters leaderboard 2020: Highlights from Tiger Woods' strong first round

    Tiger Woods' pursuit of a sixth green jacket is off to a strong start.

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...

  • Browns have a player test positive for COVID-19, close facilities

    The Browns canceled Friday's in-person practice session

  • J.J. Watt joins chorus of support for Texans executive reportedly fired for lack of 'cultural fit'

    NFL media rallied behind fired Texans media executive Amy Palcic on Wednesday.

  • Tiger Woods to Andy Ogletree: Wish I could stay in Crow's Nest this week

    Andy Ogletree's 1-over 73 alongside Tiger Woods on Thursday at the Masters was highlighted by some good conversation, including about the Crow's Nest.

  • Isiah Thomas rehashes rivalry with Michael Jordan: ‘I was dominant over him’

    It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.

  • The Masters 2020: Second-round tee times, TV and streaming info from Augusta National

    Paul Casey holds the overnight lead at Augusta; roughly half the field still needs to complete first round before Friday's second round can begin.

  • Stephen A. Smith: Chris Paul doesn’t want to join the Lakers

    Rajon Rondo was amazing for the Lakers in the postseason but that play may merit a raise in the open market, with many wondering about LeBron’s friend Chris Paul in Oklahoma City. But as Paul is the centerpiece of ongoing trade discussions with the Suns. It’s become known that Paul never wanted to be a part of the Lakers, particularly after the Lakers won the championship this season. The reason he doesn’t want to go to the Lakers is they’re already established, already accomplished. , ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

  • DeMar DeRozan connected to Los Angeles Lakers in potential Kuzma, Green deal

    The latest Lakers trade rumor involves Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Lakers have shown interest in the four-time All-Star in a deal that would send Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma to the Spurs. Last season with the Spurs, DeRozan played 68 games, averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and 5.6 assists, the second-highest mark of his career behind his first season in San Antonio in 2018-19. While he hasn’t been named an All-Star in San Antonio, there’s a very real case that he’s gotten better both as a scorer and a passer.