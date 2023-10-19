Behind Enemy Lines: Vols Wire previews Tennessee at Alabama

Kickoff between Alabama (6-1, 4-0) and Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS this Saturday afternoon from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in the rivalry matchup known as the “Third Saturday in October”.

This historic rivalry has delivered some of the best games from the SEC and this year’s version is destined to deliver as well.

As we await the highly-anticipated matchup between the Tide and Vols, Roll Tide Wire had a chance to talk with Dan Harralson, the managing editor of Vols Wire, for this week’s edition of “Behind Enemy Lines”.

Let’s look at what Harralson had to say about the upcoming matchup.

Vols rushing attack is really good

Question: The Tennessee offense in 2023 is certainly not the Tennessee offense of 2022, but the rushing attack is among the best in college football. What has been the key component to the Vols’ success on the ground this season?

Tennessee has a good trio of running backs in Dylan Sampson, Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright. Center Cooper Mays also returned from injury against South Carolina in Week 5. Tempo and communication have improved with Mays at center and Ollie Lane returning to guard. Tennessee also has a good blocking tight end in Jacob Warren, who is also effective in the passing game.

Front seven is a strength for Vols defense

Question: What do the Vols do defensively that will most likely cause the biggest issues for the Tide offense?

Tennessee’s front seven have played relentless through six games. The Vols have the No. 20 ranked rush defense nationally and are ranked No. 3 nationally in sacks. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner has his unit playing at a high level.

Remember these names for Saturday

Question: Who are a couple of names that Alabama fans should watch out for this weekend?

Sophomore defensive lineman James Pearce. Jr. is anchoring the Vols’ line, recording nine tackles for a loss and six sacks. Kicker Josh Turbyville has turned into being nearly automatic for touchbacks on kickoffs. He has totaled 31 touchbacks in 39 attempts this season. Punt returner Dee Williams has been good in the return game and it would not be a surprise if he begins receiving offensive snaps.

Vols fans love their QB

Question: What is the overall opinion of Joe Milton III among Tennessee fans?

Milton III is a true example of someone doing things the right way and is a team player. In a day of the NCAA transfer portal, he could have transferred after losing a starting job to Hendon Hooker due to injury. Fans are appreciative of him.

Will it happen two years in a row?

Question: Final score prediction

Tennessee 30, Alabama 24

