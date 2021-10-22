Behind enemy lines: Vols Wire previews Tennessee football

Saturday night in Tuscaloosa the Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Tennessee Volunteers in a clash of SEC foes.

Tennessee comes in with a 4-3 record on the season and 2-2 SEC play. Alabama is 6-1 overall with a 3-1 record in the SEC.

I had a chance to catch up with Dan Harralson of Vols Wire to get a closer look at the Tennessee football program.

1. Considering the number of snaps the defense had to take last week against Ole Miss, do you see that being a factor this weekend?

I do, on top of this being the eighth straight game for Tennessee. Next week’s open date cannot get here soon enough for the Vols to rest players before a November stretch that begins at Kentucky.

2. Who is a player Alabama fans need to watch out for on each side of the ball for the Volunteers?

As the season continues, wide receiver and returner Velus Jones Jr. has been used more in Tennessee’s offense. Over the last few games, Jones Jr. has been used more in the slot and is able to catch passes around the line of scrimmage and then use his return-type skills and react to move the ball upfield. On defense, there have been a few that are playing well. Linebacker Jeremy Banks has been one that has stood out. He leads Tennessee in tackles and sacks.

3. Overall, how does Vol Nation feel about first-year head coach Josh Heupel?

Tennessee is pleased with Heupel. Heupel’s offensive-minded approach has been well-received and Vol Nation understands he is recruiting towards his scheme.

