Behind Enemy Lines: USC-Colorado preview with Buffaloes Wire editor

It’s Colorado game week. On a national level, this game is unlikely to make a big splash, but it’s a really important week for us because we get to collaborate with our Pac-12 friends at Buffaloes Wire. (In 2024, we won’t have Colorado as a regular annual opponent, so we better make the most of this opportunity while we still have it.)

We invited Buffaloes Wire editor Jack Carlough to answer questions about the 2022 Colorado football team and to preview Friday’s game against the Trojans.

Be sure to follow Buffaloes Wire for full coverage of the Colorado side of this matchup. Between Buffs Wire and Trojans Wire, our two sites have you covered for Colorado-USC on Friday and into Saturday morning.

Here are Jack Carlough’s insights on CU-USC:

MOST IMPORTANT COLORADO PLAYER

Anthony Hankerson (due to the Jordyn Tyson injury)

MOST IMPORTANT USC PLAYER

Travis Dye

BIGGEST COLORADO STRENGTH

Special teams

BIGGEST USC STRENGTH

Top-five Heisman QB

BIGGEST COLORADO WEAKNESS

Youth

BIGGEST USC WEAKNESS

Run defense

BUFF WHO MUST HAVE A GOOD GAME

Terrance Lang

TROJANS WHO MUST HAVE A GOOD GAME

Mekhi Blackmon and Brenden Rice

TROJAN COLORADO MUST CONTAIN

Travis Dye

BUFF USC MUST CONTAIN

Montana Lemonious-Craig

COLORADO PLAN: RUN FIRST OR PASS FIRST?

Run

USC PLAN: RUN FIRST OR PASS FIRST?

Either

JT SHROUT WILL THROW FOR 200 YARDS?

No

CALEB WILLIAMS WILL THROW FOR 300 YARDS?

Yes

TRAVIS DYE WILL RUN FOR 150 YARDS?

No

COLORADO WILL _______________ IN THE RED ZONE

Be aggressive

USC WILL HAVE _______ PLAYS OF 30 OR MORE YARDS

9

WHICH TEAM WILL COMMIT MORE TURNOVERS?

Colorado

WHICH TEAM WILL GET MORE SACKS?

USC

WHO WINS?

USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire