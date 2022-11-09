Behind Enemy Lines: USC-Colorado preview with Buffaloes Wire editor
It’s Colorado game week. On a national level, this game is unlikely to make a big splash, but it’s a really important week for us because we get to collaborate with our Pac-12 friends at Buffaloes Wire. (In 2024, we won’t have Colorado as a regular annual opponent, so we better make the most of this opportunity while we still have it.)
We invited Buffaloes Wire editor Jack Carlough to answer questions about the 2022 Colorado football team and to preview Friday’s game against the Trojans.
Be sure to follow Buffaloes Wire for full coverage of the Colorado side of this matchup. Between Buffs Wire and Trojans Wire, our two sites have you covered for Colorado-USC on Friday and into Saturday morning.
Here are Jack Carlough’s insights on CU-USC:
MOST IMPORTANT COLORADO PLAYER
Anthony Hankerson (due to the Jordyn Tyson injury)
MOST IMPORTANT USC PLAYER
Travis Dye
BIGGEST COLORADO STRENGTH
Special teams
BIGGEST USC STRENGTH
Top-five Heisman QB
BIGGEST COLORADO WEAKNESS
Youth
BIGGEST USC WEAKNESS
Run defense
BUFF WHO MUST HAVE A GOOD GAME
Terrance Lang
TROJANS WHO MUST HAVE A GOOD GAME
Mekhi Blackmon and Brenden Rice
TROJAN COLORADO MUST CONTAIN
Travis Dye
BUFF USC MUST CONTAIN
Montana Lemonious-Craig
COLORADO PLAN: RUN FIRST OR PASS FIRST?
Run
USC PLAN: RUN FIRST OR PASS FIRST?
Either
JT SHROUT WILL THROW FOR 200 YARDS?
No
CALEB WILLIAMS WILL THROW FOR 300 YARDS?
Yes
TRAVIS DYE WILL RUN FOR 150 YARDS?
No
COLORADO WILL _______________ IN THE RED ZONE
Be aggressive
USC WILL HAVE _______ PLAYS OF 30 OR MORE YARDS
9
WHICH TEAM WILL COMMIT MORE TURNOVERS?
Colorado
WHICH TEAM WILL GET MORE SACKS?
USC
WHO WINS?
USC