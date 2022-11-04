Behind enemy lines: UGA Wire previews game of the century versus Vols

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Georgia matchup, Joe Vitale, managing editor of UGA Wire, previews the Week 10 game at Sanford Stadium.

Do you think the open date two weeks ago, ahead of playing Florida and Tennessee, helped the Bulldogs?

It helped Georgia to heal up for sure. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, probably Georgia’s most important defender, had time to heal and saw more playing time against Florida. The Florida game, however, was a killer for Georgia in losing outside linebacker Nolan Smith.

Tight end Brock Bowers provides production each week, but is there a lot of confidence in Georgia’s wide receivers unit?

Not really. Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint are both capable players, but sophomore receiver AD Mitchell is doubtful for Saturday and he is the Bulldogs’ best at the position. It should be a heavy dose of Bowers and Darnell Washington. Georgia needs a wide receiver to step up.

What is the perception of OC Todd Monken compared to Kirby Smart’s first OC Jim Chaney? Monken has done a good job mixing his Air Raid philosophies with Smart’s pro-style approach.

Monken is the best offensive coordinator Georgia’s had in some time. What a mess Chaney’s offenses were at UGA. They were boring, predictable and really just bad. Monken finds a nice balance and trusts his quarterback to make plays down the field. So far it’s worked out for him, despite Stetson Bennett’s inconsistencies.

How much has Will Muschamp brought to the coaching staff at Georgia?

Having a former SEC head coach on the coaching staff is huge. Him and Kirby go way, way back and having the two of them work on the defense must be an incredible thing to see behind closed doors. They have a great relationship and Kirby has only said awesome things about it.

Score prediction

Georgia 45, Tennessee 35

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire