Behind enemy lines with Trojans Wire: Quick answers to big Colorado-USC questions

The Colorado Buffaloes head west to face the USC Trojans on Friday night in a rather unspectacular matchup. The Buffs have just one win this year while the Trojans have one loss.

On the other hand, Cal played the Trojans awfully close this past weekend, giving Colorado a bit of hope that they can hang around with one of the best teams in the nation. With the Pac-12 wide open, USC needs to win, and Mike Sanford needs his Buffs to at least play competitively.

Matt Zemek, the managing editor of Trojans Wire, shared some thoughts on the USC-Colorado game coming up on Friday.

WHAT IS YOUR FEELING ON FRIDAY'S GAME?

Uncertain

USC PLAYER MOST INTERESTED IN WATCHING

Ceyair Wright

COLORADO PLAYER MOST INTERESTED IN WATCHING

JT Shrout

CAL PLAYED USC CLOSE. CAN COLORADO DO THE SAME?

No

COLORADO SCORED 34 AGAINST ARIZONA STATE. CAN IT DO THE SAME AGAINST USC?

Yes

WILL THIS GAME BEING PLAYED ON A FRIDAY HELP USC OR COLORADO MORE?

USC

SUMMARIZE KARL DORRELL'S TENURE AT COLORADO IN TWO WORDS

Organizational mess

SUMMARIZE LINCOLN RILEY'S FIRST SEASON AT USC IN TWO WORDS

Cultural change

SUMMARIZE ALEX GRINCH'S FIRST SEASON AT USC IN TWO WORDS

Expectedly uneven

DO YOU THINK GARRETT RILEY COULD DO A GOOD JOB AT COLORADO?

Yes

SHOULD CU TRY TO HIRE GARRETT RILEY?

Yes

WHO ELSE ARE YOU INTERESTED IN AS A CU HIRE?

Ryan Walters

WHO IS THE MVP OF USC'S DEFENSE?

Eric Gentry

WHO IS THE MVP OF USC'S OFFENSE?

Travis Dye

ON A SCALE OF 1 TO 10, HOW BIG IS ERIC GENTRY'S INJURY TO USC?

10

JORDAN ADDISON

8

RALEN GOFORTH

6

MARIO WILLIAMS

7

MOST IMPORTANT STATISTICAL CATEGORY FOR CU IN THIS GAME

Third downs

MOST IMPORTANT STATISTICAL CATEGORY FOR USC IN THIS GAME

Passing yards allowed

POSITION GROUP MATCHUP YOU'RE MOST INTERESTED IN

USC secondary

PROBLEM COLORADO NEEDS TO ADDRESS MOST ON ITS ROSTER

Quarterback

PROBLEM USC NEEDS TO ADDRESS MOST ON ITS ROSTER

Defensive depth

WHO WINS?

USC

SCORE PREDICTION

49-20

