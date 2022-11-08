Behind enemy lines with Trojans Wire: Quick answers to big Colorado-USC questions
The Colorado Buffaloes head west to face the USC Trojans on Friday night in a rather unspectacular matchup. The Buffs have just one win this year while the Trojans have one loss.
On the other hand, Cal played the Trojans awfully close this past weekend, giving Colorado a bit of hope that they can hang around with one of the best teams in the nation. With the Pac-12 wide open, USC needs to win, and Mike Sanford needs his Buffs to at least play competitively.
Matt Zemek, the managing editor of Trojans Wire, shared some thoughts on the USC-Colorado game coming up on Friday.
WHAT IS YOUR FEELING ON FRIDAY'S GAME?
Uncertain
USC PLAYER MOST INTERESTED IN WATCHING
Ceyair Wright
COLORADO PLAYER MOST INTERESTED IN WATCHING
JT Shrout
CAL PLAYED USC CLOSE. CAN COLORADO DO THE SAME?
No
COLORADO SCORED 34 AGAINST ARIZONA STATE. CAN IT DO THE SAME AGAINST USC?
Yes
WILL THIS GAME BEING PLAYED ON A FRIDAY HELP USC OR COLORADO MORE?
USC
SUMMARIZE KARL DORRELL'S TENURE AT COLORADO IN TWO WORDS
Organizational mess
SUMMARIZE LINCOLN RILEY'S FIRST SEASON AT USC IN TWO WORDS
Cultural change
SUMMARIZE ALEX GRINCH'S FIRST SEASON AT USC IN TWO WORDS
Expectedly uneven
DO YOU THINK GARRETT RILEY COULD DO A GOOD JOB AT COLORADO?
Yes
SHOULD CU TRY TO HIRE GARRETT RILEY?
Yes
WHO ELSE ARE YOU INTERESTED IN AS A CU HIRE?
Ryan Walters
WHO IS THE MVP OF USC'S DEFENSE?
Eric Gentry
WHO IS THE MVP OF USC'S OFFENSE?
Travis Dye
ON A SCALE OF 1 TO 10, HOW BIG IS ERIC GENTRY'S INJURY TO USC?
10
JORDAN ADDISON
8
RALEN GOFORTH
6
MARIO WILLIAMS
7
MOST IMPORTANT STATISTICAL CATEGORY FOR CU IN THIS GAME
Third downs
MOST IMPORTANT STATISTICAL CATEGORY FOR USC IN THIS GAME
Passing yards allowed
POSITION GROUP MATCHUP YOU'RE MOST INTERESTED IN
USC secondary
PROBLEM COLORADO NEEDS TO ADDRESS MOST ON ITS ROSTER
Quarterback
PROBLEM USC NEEDS TO ADDRESS MOST ON ITS ROSTER
Defensive depth
WHO WINS?
USC
SCORE PREDICTION
49-20