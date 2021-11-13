Behind enemy lines for Titans’ Week 10 matchup against Saints

The New Orleans Saints enter their Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans dealing with a slew of issues, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Now in the post-Drew Brees era, New Orleans sits at 5-3 and in second place in the NFC South after their first eight games of the 2021 season, but come into this game off a loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which snapped their three-game winning streak.

The man the Saints tabbed to replace Brees in 2021, Jameis Winston, is out for the season with a torn ACL, and is being replaced by former Titans quarterback, Trevor Siemian.

Making things more difficult, New Orleans, a team that is already without its best receiver in Michael Thomas, will be without two other key players in Alvin Kamara and Terron Armstead, both of whom have been ruled out.

While their offensive issues certainly give the Titans a good chance to win, this Saints team is no pushover and sports a talented defense that is ranked No. 1 against the run.

In order to get more information on the Titans’ Week 10 opponent, we sat down with John Sigler of Saints Wire to ask him five questions about the team he covers. Here’s what he had to say:

Is Trevor Siemian an upgrade, downgrade or no change from Jameis Winston?

Sigler: They’ve honestly run the offense with about the same competency, though Winston has a bigger arm and Siemian is more mindful of negative plays. It’s why I still have the Saints in the playoff picture come January. Siemian is steady enough to help the team win 10 or 11 games this year and keep them in contention every week. So long as his supporting cast doesn’t let him down, they’ll give every opponent on their schedule some trouble.

What's behind that the Saints' struggles against the pass?

Sigler: They just had too many miscommunications in recent weeks, some of which has been attributed to returning to the raucous Caesars Superdome. It’s a tough venue for visiting quarterbacks rattling off play calls but it’s also tough on the secondary in signaling switches and coverage rotations. They’ve also had problems pressuring passers without blitzing. The Saints are awful thin at defensive tackle and injuries have kept the defensive ends from getting on the same page.

What is the driving force behind the Saints' No. 1 run defense?

Sigler: New Orleans is really well-coached up front. They’ve had the same position coaches working with the line and linebackers for a few years now and it shows in how consistently they close off lanes and correctly read their keys. They also have enough athletic and willing tacklers on the back end to cut off many explosive runs that do make it to the second level.

How does the loss of Alvin Kamara impact the Saints' offense?

Sigler: It’s huge. You almost can’t understate it. He’s such an integral part of their running game and passing game that multiple players need to step up and fill in for him. Mark Ingram will be fine working in relief of Kamara, but they’re each at their best when working together, not alone. You need someone smart enough (and quick enough) to read the coverage pre-snap and run an option route into an open zone near the first down marker. You also need a runner patient enough to let his blocks develop with enough wiggle to dodge anyone who could get through the line and into the backfield. They also have so many plays that rely on the threat of Kamara drawing defensive attention as a decoy.

Give us your prediction and a final score.

Sigler: I think this is an ugly game with two great defenses and two offenses that are, well, going through it. It feels like a low-scoring output with a thin margin of victory. I’ll call it Saints 20, Titans 17.

