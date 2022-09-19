Behind enemy lines for Titans’ Week 2 matchup against Bills

The Tennessee Titans are looking to rebound in Week 2 after a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in Week 1, but the boys in two-tone blue will have to do so against one of the NFL’s very best teams.

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 campaign as Super Bowl favorites, and they showed why there is that kind of hype in Week 1 when they trounced the Los Angeles Rams, 31-10.

As a result of their respective starts, the Bills are massive favorites over the Titans, with the spread sitting at 9.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

That spread feels a bit egregious, though. After all, the Titans tend to rise to the occasion against the league’s better teams, and they’ve had Buffalo’s numbers in recent years, winning each of the last two matchups.

While we already know a great deal about the Bills considering this if the fifth time the Titans will see them in five years, we still went behind enemy lines with Nick Wojton of Bills Wire to find out more about the 2022 group.

1. What's the overall feeling about the Titans in Buffalo after they've beaten the Bills in each of the past two years?

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Wojton: Personally, I think the Titans have the Bills’ number a bit. In the AFC East we used to see the Dolphins routinely beat the Patriots in Tom Brady’s prime. Some teams just know an opponent well, and with the way the Titans run the ball, I think that’s just the case between these two. But I will say, Buffalo and the fan base is still very confident heading into this one.

2. Talk about the impact Von Miller is having on the defense thus far.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Wojton: Exactly as planned. The hope was for Miller himself to play at a high level. There was also a thought that he could have a ripple effect and make the entire defensive front better. After one game, it looks like that has happened.

3. Obviously it's still early but is there anything you've seen from Josh Allen from the offseason through Week 1 that shows you he's even better than he's been the past two years?

Story continues

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wojton: Somehow, he might be even better. Allen’s Week 1 against the Rams set a record for the best completion percentage in a single game by any Bills QB in team history. The confidence he’s playing with just puts him at an even higher level right now.

4. How are the Bills covering the loss of Tre'Davious White?

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Wojton: In Week 1 it was a rotation with two rookies: Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford. It was actually Benford, a sixth-round pick, who started and played slightly more in their rotation. Elam was Buffalo’s top selection in April. Against the Titans, these two might have to both start if Dane Jackson doesn’t play (questionable). Both Elam and Benford have been steady, but that would still be a concern with their lack of experience.

5. Name one under-the-radar player on both sides of the ball who could make a big impact for Buffalo in Week 2.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wojton: On offense we’ll go with Isaiah McKenzie. The slot receiver scored last week but only had two catches. If Gabe Davis (questionable) can’t go, McKenzie could see time on the outside. Defensively, linebacker Matt Milano. It feels like he’s always overlooked but he’s very good. Milano can make plays in coverage but where they’ll really need him is at the line of scrimmage against Derrick Henry.

6. What kind of impact will Ed Oliver's absence have on the defense?

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wojton: Oliver is a pretty under-the-radar guy himself. That’s going to be a big loss. Someone in the middle of the defensive line has to figure out a way to complement Von Miller coming off the edge. The player I’d look toward is Jordan Phillips. He had 1.5 sacks in Week 1 and plays his best when he’s on the Bills.

7. Give us your prediction and a final score.

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Wojton: Again, the Titans just play the Bills well. But Buffalo should be pretty motivated after the last two losses against Tennessee. I’ll go with the Bills, but I can see the Titans easily covering the spread. Bills 27, Titans 24.

Game previews

How to watch Titans-Bills

6 things to know about Titans-Bills

6 burning questions for Titans in Week 2

What Bills are saying about Titans

What Titans are saying about Bills

Expert picks round-up for Titans-Bills

Staff predictions for Titans-Bills

Key matchups for Titans-Bills

Titans’ reasons for optimism, concern in Week 2

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire