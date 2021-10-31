Behind enemy lines for Titans’ Week 8 matchup with Colts

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet on Sunday afternoon in Week 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium for a game that will have serious implications for the AFC South.

If the Titans win, they would practically lock up the division, as they’d own a three-game lead and the first-place tie-breaker, which is head-to-head record. If the Colts win, they’d be one game behind the Titans and would share the same divisional and head-to-head mark.

The Titans come into this game winners of their last three, including back-to-back wins over the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, while the Colts have rebounded nicely since losing to the Titans in Week 3 with wins in three of their last four outings.

In order to get more information on the Titans’ Week 8 opponent, we sat down with Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire and asked him five questions about the team he covers. Here’s what he had to say:

Carson Wentz wasn’t healthy and had limited mobility in Week 3. How has he looked since?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Hickey: He’s looked fantastic if we’re being honest. The last month or so has shown shades of early-career Wentz. Probably not to the MVP status of 2017 but close to the 2018 form when he was 13th in DVOA. The biggest change for Wentz has been his mechanics. His feet and hips are clearly improved from 2020 and it’s leading to many fewer turnover-worthy throws. He’s also hit on some big plays downfield, which is something we didn’t get to see often from Philip Rivers last year. There are still some rough edges to work out, especially when it comes to taking sacks. But since that Week 3 game, Wentz has been on fire.

Indy has the second-worst red zone success rate this season; what’s behind that?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Story continues

Hickey: It’s a mixture of factors. Some of it has been the play-calling. Other times it’s the execution. They got off to a really bad start this season, too, and even though they’ve regressed positively a little bit (23rd in the last three games), it’s still a concern for the offense. With T.Y. Hilton coming back and Mo Alie-Cox being used more in the red zone recently, we should see some improvement in this area.

How much of an impact does the loss of Julian Blackmon have on the Colts’ defense?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Hickey: It’s huge. Blackmon is a playmaker. We didn’t really get to see the impact of that loss in Week 7 against the 49ers because of the weather keeping Jimmy Garoppolo from testing the secondary downfield. Blackmon is solid in coverage both as a single-high or split safety and lays wood in the run game. He’s what they wanted Malik Hooker to be with a little more physicality. Now, they will rely on a rotation that starts with Andrew Sendejo who has played less than stellar if we’re being nice.

Jonathan Taylor averaged 6.4 yards per carry in Week 3 before disappearing. What happened?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hickey: That was a pretty big mistake on the Colts’ part. With a hobbled Carson Wentz, you’d think they would want to take some of the pressure off of him. They simply didn’t. Frank Reich mentioned there were some looks the Titans gave that forced the Colts to check out of a run call because of the box being stacked. I would expect a much more involved Taylor in this matchup.

Give us a prediction and a final score.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hickey: At the beginning of the week, I chose the Titans to win a close one. As the week has progressed, the Colts have gotten some major key players to return like T.Y. Hilton and Braden Smith. They also activated highly-anticipated rookie Dayo Odeyingbo. So I’m switching my tune here and am going with the Colts to sneak out a win at home against the Titans, 29-27.

1

1