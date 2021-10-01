Behind Enemy Lines: Three questions with Auburn Wire’s Zac Blackerby

As the game approaches on Saturday night in Death Valley, Auburn Wire’s editor Zac Blackerby helps get us ready for the game. He answers three questions about the game, let’s kick it all off with the quarterbacks.

Who starts at quarterback for Auburn on Saturday?

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Zac: I think Bo Nix starts when it’s all said and done. Do I think it’s the best move long-term for the program? No. But I believe Nix will be the guy that trots out were against LSU.

Patrick: As I said in the Auburn Wire roundtable, I think it is TJ Finley. Based on how Nix has looked the last couple of games compared to Finely’s final drive against Georgia State. While it is a small sample, I feel like it sends the wrong message to roll with Nix after Finley gave them the win last week.

Next, which LSU Tiger will cause headaches on Saturday?

Which LSU player will be the biggest headache for Auburn?

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

ZB: Max Johnson. Auburn’s defense has struggled against the passing game. If LSU’s offensive line can hold, Johnson could torch the Auburn defense if they play as they have been over the past two weeks.

PC: Zac, I see your Max Johnson and I will raise you with Kayshon Boutte. Over his last seven games, the No. 1 wide receiver has scored a total of seven touchdowns. I think the trend continues here against Auburn if they can’t slow down this passing attack. Give me two Boutte touchdowns on Saturday.

Finally, the prediction. Who wins?

Final Prediction: Can LSU find retribution again this week?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ZB: I think Auburn’s identity is all over the place on both sides of the ball. Unless they figure it out by Saturday night, there could be some struggles for Auburn in Death Valley.

I think LSU wins 27-17.

PC: Unlike Auburn, LSU has shown who they are as a football team. They are a pass-first team and they attack on the defensive side of the ball. I think LSU gets out to a lead and the pass rush goes to work.

LSU wins a close one 31-27.

