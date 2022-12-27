Behind Enemy Lines: Talking Tigers basketball with Auburn Wire

Florida basketball returns to the court on Wednesday night to kick off the Southeastern Conference schedule on the road against the Auburn Tigers in Neville Arena. Starting the Todd Golden era off with a 7-5 record, the Gators are not nearly where the fans want them to be but it is not terribly surprising given the brevity of the new head coach’s tenure.

Auburn, on the other hand, has once again looked solid coming out of the gates with a 10-2 record, losing to the Memphis Tigers and USC Trojans in its dozen games played. The Tigers’ performance thus far has earned them top-25 rankings in both the Coaches and AP polls, with expectations remaining high entering conference play.

Gators Wire caught up with Auburn Wire’s managing editor Taylor Jones to get the behind-the-lines scoop ahead of the big game. Take a look below at what our esteemed colleague had to offer on Wednesday night’s matchup.

What is the general feeling about the 2022-23 edition of Auburn basketball opening up the SEC schedule?

Auburn fans are excited about the play of Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams to this point, but the offense has been a concern to this point in the season. It has been more common this season to see Auburn shoot under 45% this season.

Good thing is that the defense has played up to par, which has cleared the way for a 10-win season to this point.

Bruce Pearl is a larger-than-life personality on the sidelines for the Tigers. Is Auburn at its best with him leading the team?

Absolutely. From a personal standpoint, I remember as a teenager getting free club-level seats to games during the Tony Barbee era on multiple occasions, and the arena would still be near-empty.

Now, it is much cheaper to watch the Tigers play on the road than it is to watch them play at Neville Arena. Pearl has done wonders for this program and has continued to maintain the culture that he has built.

Speaking of Pearl, he took the squad to Israel to play some exhibition games ahead of the regular season. Did that help or hinder the team so far this season?

It was a great venture as far as team building is concerned. With the addition of several freshmen mixed in with the departure of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, the team needed a few games to gel.

The only concern from the Israel tour is the play of freshman Chance Westry so far. He played lights out in Israel, averaging 10.3 points over three games. However, he had minor knee surgery prior to the season and has not gotten back to the level of play that we saw in Israel.

Auburn's two losses came against Memphis and USC. What went wrong in those games?

Bruce Pearl has said on multiple occasions that he is relying on the team’s defense to carry the load while the offense finds a rhythm. In those two games, neither aspect went the way of the Tigers. Auburn only converted 38% of its shots against Memphis, while getting beat at their own game by being out-rebounded, 43-32.

As for the USC game, second-half turnovers plagued Auburn, as the Trojans turned 23 Tiger turnovers into 17 points, which helped USC hold on to the tight lead.

Who will be the x-factor on Wednesday night against the Gators?

Auburn will need to keep [autotag]Colin Castleton[/autotag] in check for the entire game, which will be a great task for Johni Broome close to the basket. Auburn will also need to limit [autotag]Will Richard[/autotag]’s three-point attack. The defense has been the strong suit for Auburn so far, and it will need to be in prime condition in order to win Wednesday.

Prediction

The SEC opener will be a tight one, but I see the energy of Neville Arena fueling the Tigers to a late win.

Auburn 78, Florida 71

