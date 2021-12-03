Behind Enemy Lines: Talking with Roll Tide Wire ahead of SEC championship

We are one day away from the 2021 SEC Championship Game in which the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) will take on the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) from Atlanta.

This is the game of the year in college football to this point and should be another classic between the two programs.

We caught up with Stacey Blackwood from Roll Tide Wire to get his thoughts on the upcoming game between the Dawgs and the Tide.

UGA Wire: What is one major area of concern for Alabama going into this game against Georgia?

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) and Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) celebrate after a play against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Roll Tide Wire: How well will the offensive line hold up against Georgia’s vaunted front seven? It has been a struggle for most of the season and if they can’t protect Bryce Young it will be a long day for the Tide.

UGA Wire: What’s something that should concern Georgia fans about this game?

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Roll Tide Wire: Alabama is getting to play the role of the underdog which never happens. Nick Saban and the Tide are playing with house money in this game. We all remember what happened in 2015 when the Tide rolled into Athens as an underdog. I am not saying they will duplicate that, I am simply saying for the first time in a while Alabama can enter a contest with the pressure of expectations.

UGA Wire: Is it possible to contain Will Anderson? Has it been done yet and how so?

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a stop against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Roll Tide Wire: Honestly, nobody has really slowed him down all season long. He is relentless in his effort and just plays a different level than most college players. If anyone can contain him though, it’s the Bulldogs.

UGA Wire: What did Auburn do on defense that made Bryce Young so uncomfortable last week?

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Roll Tide Wire: It was constant pressure from Auburn last week. They consistently brought 6-7 guys and Alabama simply couldn’t handle it.

UGA Wire: If Alabama loses, do the Tide still make it in the CFP?

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 01: The Alabama Crimson Tide defense breaks up a hail mary pass attempt in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Roll Tide Wire: Probably not, but there is a chance depending on what happens around the country to teams like Cincinnati and Oklahoma State.

UGA Wire: What’s your prediction for how this one plays out?

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shakes hands with head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Roll Tide Wire: I think this could go down as one of the greatest SEC Championships of all time. I believe Alabama uses the underdog, nobody thinks we can win mentality, and maybe plays a little above their head. In championship games, more times than not, the team with the elite QB wins the game. Not to take anything away from Stetson Bennett because he is a great player with a great story, but Bryce Young is the elite QB in this matchup. Alabama wins on a last-second Will Reichard field goal, 24-23.

