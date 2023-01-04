Behind Enemy Lines: Talking men’s basketball with Aggies Wire

Florida basketball returns to action on Wednesday night for its first game of 2023 as well as the second game of the Southeastern Conference schedule against the Texas A&M Aggies inside the O’Connell Center. For the visitors, the matchup represents the SEC opener for a team that has struggled out of the gates early on.

The Gators have dealt with plenty of difficulties as well, kicking off the Todd Golden era with a mediocre 7-6 mark — although the team’s conference opener against the Auburn Tigers showed some tenacity that bodes well despite the loss. The Orange and Blue need a strong showing to prevent an 0-2 SEC start.

We reached out to Aggies Wire’s contributor Cameron Ohnysty for the inside scoop on TAMU’s team and he graciously provided us with some answers to our most pressing questions in the latest Behind Enemy Lines segment. Take a look below at our question-and-answer exchange ahead of Wednesday night’s tangle in Gainesville.

What has been your overall opinion of the team ahead of the start of TAMU's SEC schedule?

Underwhelming, and pretty disappointing. After starting out 2-0 and finding themselves in the top 25 for the first time in Buzz Williams’ tenure with the program, the Aggies have gone 6-5 in their last 11, including a devastating loss to Wofford.

However, it seems that the team has found its groove defensively after defeating Northwestern State and Prairie View, While senior guard Tyrece Radford finally found his offensive touch, scoring 21 and 20 in both matchups.

Wade Taylor IV has led the way for TAMU so far. What advancements have you seen in his game in his sophomore campaign?

He has increased his basketball IQ substantially, which has aided his play-making ability on defense (47 steals) less than a year after taking over the starting point guard duties from former program leader, Quenton Jackson.

Taylor’s experience from last season, especially dealing with the adversity of their eight-game SEC losing streak has instilled complete confidence in Head coach Buzz Williams while heightening the level of play of those around him.

Texas A&M has some decent size on its roster down low which is usually the key to neutralizing Florida's Colin Castleton. Is the gang up for the task based on what you've seen so far?

I believe so, mainly due to the team’s urgency level in accordance with their record and the start of SEC play, combined with Henry Coleman III’s reemergence in the low post in the team’s last two victories, paired with 6′ 9″ Michigan State transfer Julius Marble’s consistent offensive presence inside, shooting 59.7% from the floor so far this season.

Both players are big-bodied individuals who will take contact, and It’s also important to note that William’s has kept the same starting lineup the last two games, starting Coleman and Marble at the four and five spots. With the threat of Castleton, I expect the same.

Speaking of the Gators' inside game, the offense tends to run through Castleton when he is on the court, opening up the perimeter for long shots. How well has TAMU handled defending the perimeter?

During the season’s entirety so far? not ideal, and it’s been a trend in nearly every one of their five losses this season. In four out of five of said losses, the Aggies have allowed double-digit three-point makes, while allowing a season-high 16 in a blowout loss to Colorado.

Even in their last two wins, the team fell behind 27-15 in the first half due to perimeter scoring in their eventual victory versus Northwestern State, who hit 13 on the night, and against bigger opponents with a larger talent gap, it’s something to definitely worry about.

Who will be the x-factor for the Aggies on Wednesday night?

Plain and simple, Tyrece Radford. Yes, Wade Taylor IV has statistically led the offense for the season thus far, but Radford’s iso-scoring ability, rebounding, perimeter shooting (as of late), and general floor leadership are the only way the Aggies can sustain an efficient half-court offense against the Gators, as the Aggie defense should continue its high energy approach.

What is your final prediction?

This was hard to pick as both teams seem to be on different trajectories, but I’ll have to go with the Gators, 70-65. Even though the Aggies have played much better in their last two wins, the competition was not a good barometer for just how much they’ve actually improved. Colin Castleton may be neutralized early based on how I believe they’ll attack him defensively, but the shooting threats of Kowacie Reeves, Will Richard, and Trey Bonham are worrisome.

