Behind Enemy Lines: A succinct 49ers-Bucs preview

How succinctly can an NFL game be previewed? Pretty darn succinctly, it turns out.

We got in touch with Bucs Wire managing editor Luke Easterling to get a feel for this year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ve dealt with some injury problems and QB Tom Brady hasn’t been as prolific, but it’s hard to fathom they’re not a team on the cusp of flipping a switch and making a little bit of a run.

Luke gave us some answers to the questions we had in the quickest 49ers-Bucs preview you’ll find.

Niners Wire: Is Tom Brady washed?

Luke Easterling: Nah.

(Translation: He’s missed a few reads/throws, but he’s not final-year Brees/Manning).

NW: Why has the Bucs' OL struggled?

LE: Injuries

(Translation: Lost Pro Bowl center on Day 2 of training camp, starting left guard in the preseason, All-Pro right tackle two weeks ago).

NW: Do the Bucs have a championship-caliber defense?

LE: Maybe?

(Translation: When healthy? Sure. Right now? Too thin).

NW: What happens if Leonard Fournette can't play?

LE: ‘Chaad o’clock.

(Translation: Rookie third-rounder (Rachaad White) should be RB1 by now anyway, but not having Lenny as the No. 2 hurts).

NW: Let's do the prediction thing.

LE: Pain.

(Translation: 18 points per game ain’t gonna cut it vs. DeMeco, and QB won’t matter with Niners’ weapons. 23-16, SF).

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire