Behind Enemy Lines: A succinct 49ers-Bucs preview

Kyle Madson
·1 min read

How succinctly can an NFL game be previewed? Pretty darn succinctly, it turns out.

We got in touch with Bucs Wire managing editor Luke Easterling to get a feel for this year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ve dealt with some injury problems and QB Tom Brady hasn’t been as prolific, but it’s hard to fathom they’re not a team on the cusp of flipping a switch and making a little bit of a run.

Luke gave us some answers to the questions we had in the quickest 49ers-Bucs preview you’ll find.

Niners Wire: Is Tom Brady washed?

 

Luke Easterling: Nah.

(Translation: He’s missed a few reads/throws, but he’s not final-year Brees/Manning).

NW: Why has the Bucs' OL struggled?

 

LE: Injuries

(Translation: Lost Pro Bowl center on Day 2 of training camp, starting left guard in the preseason, All-Pro right tackle two weeks ago).

NW: Do the Bucs have a championship-caliber defense?

 

LE: Maybe?

(Translation: When healthy? Sure. Right now? Too thin).

NW: What happens if Leonard Fournette can't play?

 

LE: ‘Chaad o’clock.

(Translation: Rookie third-rounder (Rachaad White) should be RB1 by now anyway, but not having Lenny as the No. 2 hurts).

NW: Let's do the prediction thing.

 

LE: Pain.

(Translation: 18 points per game ain’t gonna cut it vs. DeMeco, and QB won’t matter with Niners’ weapons. 23-16, SF).

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

