Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting the Cardinals ahead of Week 7

The Seahawks are heading into a crucial game on Sunday as they host the division-rival Cardinals. According to the New York Times playoff model, a win will boost their chances of making the playoffs to 55%. However, a loss will drop them all the way down to 27%.

To learn more about Arizona, we spoke with Cards Wire managing editor Jess Root. Here’s a few questions he answered about his team.

What grade would you give Joshua Dobbs so far?

It’s really hard to be too disappointed in Dobbs. He was awful in Week 1 but had only been with the team for less than two weeks. He played near or at his ceiling for the next three weeks but then started turning the ball over (five in the last two games).He earns a solid C. He has been better than I expected, at least for that three-game stretch from Weeks 2-4. But he is like so many backups — he can keep a team afloat with players making plays around him and with the team in or near a lead. If he is forced to make plays and elevate the team, he can’t. Not having James Conner really hurts his play.

Kyler Murray is practicing again. Is there a timeline for his return?

There is, but the Cardinals aren’t saying. All we know is he won’t be back this week. Dobbs will start. Because he was injured, this week’s practices are the first he has had in this offense, at least physically. I think there are two possibilities. He starts next week at home against Baltimore or they use his entire three-week window and start him in Week 10 at home against the Falcons, as they face a fierce Cleveland Browns defense on the road in Week 9.

With Murray out, which Cards player has been the most impressive?

If we are talking being impressed, that was Dobbs. I don’t think anyone expected him to be anything more than awful. He has been between bad and delightfully okay. Hollywood Brown’s numbers aren’t big but he is beating everyone. Dobbs just can’t connect with him down the field when he is open. He has missed him. Defensively, linebackers Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje have been surprisingly productive in rushing the passer. Gardeck has four sacks and Dimukeje 3.5.

What's Jonathan Gannon's biggest challenge this season?

Because the Cardinals have been so bad in the second half of games, getting outscored 98-30 so far this season, it will be to keep players focused. So far, so good. The fact they come out each week and play well in the first half suggests they are coached well. Gannon also must balance competing now with looking with an eye to the future. He needs to help Kyler Murray reach the heights he had in 2020 and 2021.

Pick for this week's game?

The Cardinals have given up big games to running backs and receivers in recent weeks. They start well and fall apart. I have no reason to believe this will follow any other script. The Cardinals play well in the first half, leading at halftime 13-10 but then Seattle rallies for three second-half touchdowns to win 31-20. They win and cover the spread, and both Ken Walker and Tyler Lockett have big games.

