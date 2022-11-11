Behind Enemy Lines: Rutgers’ perspective on Michigan State football

Michigan State football will square off against Rutgers tomorrow. To get some insight into the game, we spoke to editor of RutgersWire to get their perspective on the match-up.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football in the mix for 2023 Oklahoma athlete Michigan State football listed in top five for 2023 Texas 4-star DL Ashton Porter Michigan State vs. Gonzaga tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

What should Michigan State fans know about this Rutgers team?

This is still a rebuilding team that is likely still a year away from being bowl eligible – but it is an improved team over last season. There are some growing pains with a young four-star quarterback in Gavin Wimsatt who has all the tools but is still learning and developing. The defense is solid though and special teams has been good in recent weeks.

How do you think Rutgers fans are viewing Michigan State this year?

Probably not unlike Spartans fans, who are uncertain what Michigan State team will roll out this week. Michigan State is capable of beating any ranked team outside the top 10 on any given Saturday. But mistakes, injuries and some coaching decisions have certainly cost them this year.

Michigan State could be upset by Rutgers on Saturday. They also could beat Rutgers by 24 points.

Who are the key players for Rutgers in this one?

Defensively, Rutgers wants to get edge rusher Aaron Lewis on track again (Lewis is the best player in the Big Ten that you haven’t heard about). He has a good twitch which, combined with his length, makes him a strong pass rusher.When Rutgers has the ball, they’d like to get Kyle Monangai going at running back. Powerfully built, Monangai steps into a starting role with Samuel Brown, a star four-star running back, out for the season.

Story continues

If Rutgers wins, what do you think would have had to happen?

Rutgers had a 17-14 lead on Michigan at halftime and then…three turnovers in the third quarter saw this one get out of hand quickly. If Rutgers can limit turnovers and create a couple of their own, then the defense is good enough to get this team a win. But the offense is holding Rutgers back this year as the offensive line, while improved, is still a weak part of the team.

In your opinion, who do you think wins this one?

Rutgers could win this one. Would I stake $95 million on it? No. But the offense, if it followed the formula three weeks ago against Indiana, can potentially eat up clock and run the ball effectively against this Spartans defense.

Is that likely? No. Michigan State is deeper and more talented. I predict Michigan State 34 Rutgers 13.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire