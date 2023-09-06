Behind Enemy Lines: Roll Tide Wire previews ‘Bama and Texas

We are over halfway through ’Bama week. With that, anticipation builds towards what could be ESPN’s biggest regular season event of 2023.

The game features arguably the two biggest brands in college football. The Tide have done more to earn that distinction on the field in recent seasons. Albeit, plenty of viewers will tune in to watch Texas play in the prime time showdown.

There are several storylines heading into the matchup. Most notably, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe gets his shot against the team that showed preferential treatment to another quarterback. That quarterback lines up on the other side for Texas in Quinn Ewers.

We talked with Roll Tide Wire’s Stacey Blackwood to get insight into the Alabama side of the game. He shared the following thoughts on the monumental event.

How high is your confidence in Jalen Milroe after Saturday’s strong performance?

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Blackwood: Jalen has all the tools to be a special player for Alabama. I don’t want to put too much stock into what he did against MTSU but it was encouraging to see him throw with accuracy and consistency.

What matchup do you feel Nick Saban will try to exploit?

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Blackwood: The Texas O-line didn’t appear to be the strongest group for the Longhorns in Week 1, I expect Coach Saban and DC Kevin Steele to attack that group.

Who is one Alabama player we should know ahead of the game?

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Blackwood: Amari Niblack is a sophomore tight end who is a mismatch nightmare. He has been clocked at over 21 MPH and is a threat for Alabama in the red zone.

What matchup could Texas exploit against Alabama?

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Blackwood: Despite Alabama having really good corners, Xavier Worthy’s speed is hard to keep up with. So I would say the deep ball to Worthy.



After Saturday’s results, Alabama looks like the better team. Did those results sway your perception about how the game will go?

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Blackwood: Honestly, it didn’t change it much. I always thought Alabama would win, simply because history says that the Crimson Tide will. Under Nick Saban, only a handful of opponents have come into Bryant-Denny Stadium and defeated the Tide. I do think it will be a great game, but Alabama just has a little too much for the Longhorns to overcome.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire