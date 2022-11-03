Behind Enemy Lines: Roll Tide Wire previews LSU-Alabama in Week 10

Saturday marks the biggest game of the Brian Kelly era so far as LSU will host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in a battle between top 10 teams.

Alabama enters this one looking a bit more vulnerable than it generally does. The Tide already have one loss on the year to Tennessee, and it has had close calls against Texas and Texas A&M despite both primarily utilizing backup quarterbacks.

If LSU can win this game, it would take complete control of first place in the SEC West and would likely be heading to the title game in Atlanta. But before we get ahead of ourselves, we checked in with Stacey Blackwood from Roll Tide Wire to preview this year’s Alabama team as LSU looks for just its second win in the series since 2011.

It’s fairly rare that you see a Heisman winner return to school. How would you evaluate Bryce Young’s follow-up season so far, overall?

Bryce Young is still Bryce Young. He has been very limited in practice over the last few weeks and that has hurt the timing with his wide receivers, but the Alabama offense still goes through No. 9.

What has the addition of Jahmyr Gibbs meant for this offense, especially given the departure of offensive talent following last season?

Gibbs has been everything Alabama fans would hope he would be for them this year. His ability to make “splash” plays is uncanny. If he gets the ball in the open field, good luck catching him.

This defense is absolutely loaded with talent, but it has seemed to struggle a bit at times and was torched by Tennessee. Can LSU and Jayden Daniels find similar success?

Well, LSU will certainly have some success against Alabama because Jayden Daniels has really turned into a high-quality quarterback. Tennessee’s scheme really caused a lot of problems for the Alabama defense. LSU’s offense is completely different than Tennessee’s and probably doesn’t present as much of a vertical threat as what the Vols did.

How would you say Alabama fans look at what Brian Kelly has accomplished in Year 1 at LSU? How concerned are they about this matchup?

I would say the majority of fans are not shocked by the success that coach Kelly has had. He had a tremendous career at Notre Dame and has carried that over to his new home. I think most Alabama fans are certainly aware that LSU is more than capable of beating the Tide.

What is your prediction for this game?

Overall Alabama is the better team but we have seen the Tide struggle on the road, especially with penalties. If Alabama plays a clean game, they will win by 17. With that being said, Jayden Daniels seems to be finding his rhythm here late in the season, and that could present some problems for the Alabama defense. In the end, I believe Alabama just has too much for the Tigers. Alabama 38, LSU 23.

