Behind Enemy Lines with Roll Tide Wire’s Stacey Blackwood

Arkansas is in search of a win, any win.

Alabama is looking to stay on course and win the SEC West and get back to the College Football Playoff after missing out on both last year.

The Razorbacks head to Tuscaloosa and Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide team has reeled off four straight victories since a 34-24 setback against Texas in Week 2.

They lead the SEC West by a game over LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M and have the tiebreaker over the last two.

Arkansas, meanwhile, has lost four straight after a 2-0 start. It would love nothing more than to get its first win in Tuscaloosa in 20 years and possibly ruin Alabama’s season.

1. Alabama got off to a slow start, losing convincingly to Texas and then looked pedestrian against South Florida. What has changed since?

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) reacts to a penalty that gave the Texas Longhorns a first down late in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Jalen Milroe and the offensive line have started to play much better and there seems to be a little more confidence and chemistry on that side of the ball.

2. How much has Jalen Milroe improved in SEC play?

Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates after Alabama defeated the Mississippi Rebels 24-10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen gets better each and every week. While he still has a ways to go, his improvement has been noticeable.

3. Arkansas hasn't won in Tuscaloosa in 20 years, although they came close in 2007, 2015 and the last meeting two years ago. What would it have to do in your opinion to pull off the upset?

Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) reacts after tackling Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) for a loss during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Mississippi 24-10. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

About everything would have to go right for Arkansas to pull off the upset in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but that doesn’t mean it’s not possible. It’s early kick, Alabama is coming off a huge road win, and the Razorbacks are in desperate need of a win. Anything can happen in the SEC.

4. How close is Nick Saban to retirement? Do you think those rumors are just started by fan bases who are sick of losing to the Tide?

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to a CBS reporter after a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

There is no indication from around the program that Coach Saban has any interest in hanging it up anytime soon. That obviously could change on a moment’s notice, but it appears he plans to be around for another 5 years-plus. I do believe that the rumors of his retirement are mostly wishful thinking.

5. Score prediction?

Sep 2, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) celebrates after stripping the ball from a Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders receiver to create a turnover during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 56-7. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It wouldn’t shock me to see Alabama come out and play sloppy early on, but they have proven to make great second-half adjustments and the Tide are just too much for the Razorbacks. Alabama wins 38-13.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire