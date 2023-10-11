Behind Enemy Lines with Roll Tide Wire’s Stacey Blackwood
Arkansas is in search of a win, any win.
Alabama is looking to stay on course and win the SEC West and get back to the College Football Playoff after missing out on both last year.
The Razorbacks head to Tuscaloosa and Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide team has reeled off four straight victories since a 34-24 setback against Texas in Week 2.
They lead the SEC West by a game over LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M and have the tiebreaker over the last two.
Arkansas, meanwhile, has lost four straight after a 2-0 start. It would love nothing more than to get its first win in Tuscaloosa in 20 years and possibly ruin Alabama’s season.
1. Alabama got off to a slow start, losing convincingly to Texas and then looked pedestrian against South Florida. What has changed since?
Jalen Milroe and the offensive line have started to play much better and there seems to be a little more confidence and chemistry on that side of the ball.
2. How much has Jalen Milroe improved in SEC play?
Jalen gets better each and every week. While he still has a ways to go, his improvement has been noticeable.
3. Arkansas hasn't won in Tuscaloosa in 20 years, although they came close in 2007, 2015 and the last meeting two years ago. What would it have to do in your opinion to pull off the upset?
About everything would have to go right for Arkansas to pull off the upset in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but that doesn’t mean it’s not possible. It’s early kick, Alabama is coming off a huge road win, and the Razorbacks are in desperate need of a win. Anything can happen in the SEC.
4. How close is Nick Saban to retirement? Do you think those rumors are just started by fan bases who are sick of losing to the Tide?
There is no indication from around the program that Coach Saban has any interest in hanging it up anytime soon. That obviously could change on a moment’s notice, but it appears he plans to be around for another 5 years-plus. I do believe that the rumors of his retirement are mostly wishful thinking.
5. Score prediction?
It wouldn’t shock me to see Alabama come out and play sloppy early on, but they have proven to make great second-half adjustments and the Tide are just too much for the Razorbacks. Alabama wins 38-13.