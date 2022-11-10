Behind Enemy Lines: Razorbacks Wire previews LSU’s Week 11 contest against Arkansas

The Tigers return to the field on Saturday looking to avoid a potential trap game on the road against an Arkansas Razorbacks team that, while in the midst of a disappointing campaign, is still dangerous in a number of ways.

Saturday’s win over Alabama was an emotional one for this LSU team in Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly, but with the SEC West yet to be clinched and a perfect finish needed to make the College Football Playoff, this team’s work has only just begun.

To help us get the lowdown on this year’s Arkansas team — which enters this week at 5-4 after a disappointing home loss to the Liberty Flames — we spoke to Razorbacks Wire staff writer Connor Goodson. Here’s Connor’s primer for Saturday’s contest.

Arkansas came out of nowhere in 2021 to have a fantastic year with Sam Pittman. This team is likely returning to a bowl in 2022, but it’s been a bit of a disappointing follow-up. What’s the current temperature on Pittman? Are fans still confident the program is heading in the right direction?

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

2021 was the perfect storm for exaggerated expectations for Arkansas fans. They lost a lot of veteran talent from last year’s team and just aren’t deep enough to handle that kind of roster turnover yet. The way they lost to Liberty last week definitely cooled the fanbase’s feelings towards Pittman, but I think most fans understand the challenges he’s facing with this rebuild and are still behind him. Just don’t lose to any more Group-of-5 teams.

What has KJ Jefferson’s return meant for this team in 2022? How do you expect Arkansas to fare offensively if he's unable to play?

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Without KJ Jefferson the Arkansas offense would be in trouble. His ability to extend plays and make smart decisions with the football is what makes this offense so dangerous, and his experience has been invaluable this season. Unfortunately, he’s not been close to 100% healthy the last two weeks and it’s shown. He’s missing open receivers, forcing throws and his mobility is noticeably hampered. If he’s not healthy LSU’s defense won’t have any issues slowing down the Arkansas offense.

Story continues

It’s always hard to lose a player like Treylon Burks, but the offense has remained productive in 2022. What playmakers have stepped up in Burks place this year on that side of the ball?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

It’s really taken a committee of multiple guys stepping up to replace Treylon Burks. The addition of transfer wideouts Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma) and Matt Landers (Georgia, Toledo) has been huge. Running back Rocket Sanders is on pace to have the best rushing season since Darren McFadden was in Fayetteville, which has really helped the offense find some balance. It’s been a healthy combo of all three of those guys.

The Razorbacks have not been very good defensively this season, especially against the pass. How do you expect this group to fare against a red-hot Tigers offense with one of the SEC’s stronger receiving corps?

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

At this point in the season, this defense is going to have a tough time stopping almost any offense in the top half of the SEC. Arkansas’ defense needs LSU to have a huge hangover from last week’s win over Alabama if they want to have a chance. Jayden Daniels should have a big game on the ground and through the air.

What does Arkansas need to do to hold on to the Golden Boot for another season? What’s your prediction for this game?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas is going to have to play a perfect game for four full quarters to win Saturday. The offense can’t afford to have another slow start and need to get KJ and Rocket going early. The defense is going to have to limit big plays, contain Daniels and be able to get off the field in third down situations. Ultimately, I think that task is too tall for this Arkansas team and The Boot goes back to Baton Rouge. LSU wins 35-21.

[listicle id=60424]

[listicle id=60336]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire