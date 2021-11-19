Behind Enemy Lines: Razorbacks Wire previews Alabama-Arkansas

No. 2 Alabama will play host to No. 21 Arkansas Saturday afternoon inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Arkansas comes in with a 7-3 record on the season and 3-3 SEC play. Alabama is 9-1 overall with a 5-1 record in the SEC.

I had a chance to catch up with Eric Bolin of Razorbacks Wire to preview the matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks.

1. KJ Jefferson is obviously a physically gifted runner, where have you seen him grow in the passing game?

Jefferson will never be the most accurate of passers. A lot of his improvement in completion percentage is thanks to offensive coordinator Kendal Briles approach. Arkansas runs a lot of short, screen-type passes for Jefferson, which builds his confidence and has the added effect of lulling some defenses to sleep. At his best, though, he can hit those then counter with a deep ball that has plenty of juice. It’s the in-between where the results are mostly mixed.



2. Sam Pittman is one of the most likable coaches in the SEC. What makes Pittman the right fit in Arkansas?

Pittman’s persona is everything Arkansas needed. It’s what the program thought it had with Bret Bielema. Pittman, however, seems more genuine. He’s the same guy who used to enter media availabilities as an offensive line coach in Fayetteville, spin his chair around backward or throw his feet up on a desk and answer questions. He’s nonchalant but at the same time clearly caring. Given the history of Bobby Petrino and Chad Morris – two total opposites – the change has been refreshing. And rare.

3. Defensively Barry Odom has done a really good job for the Razorbacks, what is the strength of this year’s defensive unit?

It is going to sound reductive, but Arkansas’ defense, especially at linebacker, just has good, solid college football players. Guys like Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan won’t have lengthy NFL careers, probably, but they’re the kinds of players college football teams used to be built around, the kinds of players who simply get it, for lack of a better term. What’s most impressive, though, is Odom has done it without locks for the NFL outside of now-injured safety Jalen Catalon.

Story continues

4. Just how special is Treylon Burks?

From 2008-2011, Arkansas had a trio of wide receivers – Joe Adams, Jarius Wright, and Greg Childs, who, by the time they were elders, could have been considered one of the best units in college football. Burks is better than all three. His combination of speed, size, and ability is unmatched amongst anyone the opposition so far this season could counter with at cornerback or opposite wideout. That said, if things aren’t working elsewhere, he’s a team that great defenses have keyed on and neutralized.

5. Who is a player Alabama fans should be watching out for this Saturday?



Offensively, Dominique Johnson, Arkansas’ newly-inserted starting running back, began the year as the fourth-stringer, was moved to tight end, then back. His numbers don’t totally reflect his impact because he was lower on the depth chart, but he’s the definite No. 1 now. Defensively, John Ridgeway at defensive tackle has been a lightning rod. He transferred from FCS Illinois State with little fanfare and while his numbers don’t scream ‘stud,’ he’s given the defense a player on the interior who can clog lanes and allow those aforementioned linebackers to go to work.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we offer continuous coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.