On Saturday morning from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban will lead the Alabama Crimson Tide against Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks for a clash of SEC West foes.

The two teams enter the matchup heading in two different directions. While Alabama is starting to play some of its best football of the season, the Hogs are reeling and are currently on a four-game losing streak and in desperate need of a win to help salvage the season.

To get a little insight into the Razorback program, we go “Behind Enemy Lines” with Razorbacks Wire’s Derek Oxford to preview the upcoming matchup!

After four straight losses, what's the mood like among the Razorback faithful?

The mood was anger after losing to BYU as a 9.5-10.5 point favorite. People were disappointed but pleasantly surprised by almost beating LSU. The anger returned after losing to A&M and now it’s more despair after the most recent setback against Ole Miss where they actually had a fourth quarter lead.

Is Sam Pittman living on borrowed time as Arkansas' head coach?

Depends on who you talk to. There is always the lunatic fringe that wants the coach fired, nothing short of winning at Nick Saban’s clip. I think most rational fans understand that this was a transition year after losing both coordinators, but when you have veterans at quarterback and running back and the fact the offensive line is the gaping weakness and that’s supposed to be Sam Pittman’s strength, that’s where most of the agony resides. I think if he manages to win at least two SEC games, he will be back in 2024. But a total collapse, like finishing 3-9, may change things.

What has been the leading contributor to Arkansas' 2-4 start?

Sort of mentioned in my previous answer, but the offensive line has been nothing short of horrendous. The Razorbacks can’t run the ball, and can barely keep KJ Jefferson upright. The defensive coaching staff at Alabama is probably licking its chops in film study this week.

What does Arkansas do best that could possibly lead to issues for Alabama on Saturday?

The defense has been a bright spot, after being absolutely atrocious in 2022. If they can pick off Jalen Milroe a couple of times, maybe force a fumble or two, they might be able to stay in the game. I just don’t trust this offense to score more than 14-17 points on the Alabama defense.

Final score?

Alabama 31, Arkansas 10. I don’t see a path to an Arkansas victory barring the Alabama offense reverting to South Florida form, and even that might not be enough.

