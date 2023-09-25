Behind enemy lines for Rams vs. Bengals in Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals play one of their biggest primetime games of the year on Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams visit Paycor Stadium.

Despite the game carrying the hype of a Super Bowl rematch from just two seasons ago, it’s all eyes on what happens with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his injured calf.

Burrow is a game-time decision and if he can’t go, backup Jake Browning will get the start on primetime.

To get a better look at the understated Rams side of the matchup, we sat down with Rams Wire editor Cameron DaSilva for a brief Q&A session to get an expert’s take.

Can Bengals fans get a primer/explanation on the breakout Puka Nacua?

Rams Wire: He’s basically playing the Cooper Kupp role, and playing it really well. They’re pretty much the same size as wide receivers so they’re bigger slot guys, but they both move well and make guys miss after the catch. It helps that Matthew Stafford trusts Nacua the way he does Kupp, so he’s never afraid to throw the rookie’s way. But Nacua does an awesome job of getting open, particularly over the middle where Stafford is confident throwing.

Is Matt Stafford off to a slow start or are the numbers a bit of a lie?

Rams Wire: The numbers definitely don’t tell the full story with Stafford. One interception last week went through the running back’s hands and the other was a somewhat poorly run route by Van Jefferson. He was awesome in Week 1 against the Seahawks and in Week 2, he completed 22 of his first 26 passes, so he was playing well before the two picks, too. Considering he doesn’t have Kupp, Stafford is actually playing som really good football.

What are some weaknesses the Bengals can exploit on either side of the ball?

Rams Wire: On defense, the pass rush isn’t great outside of Aaron Donald, so if the Bengals double team him, they should be OK from a pass protection standpoint. Derion Kendrick also doesn’t have great speed at cornerback so he can be susceptible to giving up big plays down the field. On offense, there aren’t any glaring weaknesses but if you can pressure Stafford, it can throw off the entire timing of the play and sometimes lead to turnovers.

What’s the vibe on these Rams? Are they closer to a rebuild or another Super Bowl push?

Rams Wire: Definitely closer to a rebuild than a Super Bowl, but they’re also much better than they were expected to be coming into the season. A lot of people thought they would be one of the worst teams in the NFL but they’ve more than held their own through two games. I expect them to be aggressive again in 2024 when they have more cap space and a first-rounder, so it may not be long before we see LA contending again.

Speaking of Super Bowls, who wins this rematch from two years ago?

Rams Wire: Regardless of whether Burrow plays or not, I think the Rams look like the better team and I think they win on Monday night. The offense is playing well and as long as the defense can contain Chase and Higgins, they’ll be in good shape. I’ll go Rams 23, Bengals 20.

