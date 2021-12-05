Behind Enemy Lines with Raiders Wire

The Washington Football Team makes their first trip to Las Vegas Sunday as they face the Raiders in Week 13 action. Washington, winners of three in a row, enter Sunday’s game shorthanded with several key players out — or questionable.

So, what about the Raiders? To learn more about Las Vegas, we spoke with Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire, who previewed all things Raiders ahead of Week 13.

Derek Carr leads the NFL in passing yards. Where do you believe he ranks among the league’s top QBs?

I think he is firmly between the 10th and 12th best quarterback in the league. Is he the type of quarterback that can win a game by himself? No. But more often than not, he makes enough plays to put the Raiders in a position to win. This is the best he’s ever played as he’s been more aggressive than ever, and he gives them a chance to win every game.

How is the Raiders’ running game in 2021?

Inconsistent. The health of Josh Jacobs has been an issue all year long and Kenyan Drake hasn’t been good at all. The offensive line is among the worst in the NFL, but they do find ways to run the ball successfully in most games. It’s not a great rushing attack, but it can be a good one in the right matchup.

Will Darren Waller play Sunday?

We conducted this interview before Saturday’s news that Waller is out Sunday. Anyhow, here is Marcus’ answer.

He is listed as doubtful, but I don’t expect him to play. Instead, look for Foster Moreau to take his place in the starting lineup. Moreau is a good player with great athleticism. He won’t be as productive as Waller, but he is a good player.

How is the offensive line play in 2021?

Not good. In fact, it might be one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. First-round pick Alex Leatherwood started the season at right tackle, but has moved to right guard over the last two months. The only quality starter is Kolton Miller, who is having a strong season. Other than him, it’s not a great unit.

The Raiders seem to be playing their best defense in years. Do you believe that Denzel Perryman is a major reason why?

He’s been solid, but he isn’t the reason why. The pass rush generated by Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue has been fantastic, and they can wreck an offensive line. Their secondary has also been much improved as Casey Hayward Jr., and Nate Hobbs have both been amazing at cornerback. It’s still a defense that can be exposed in the middle of the field, but this is a much better unit than we have seen over the last decade.

Are the Raiders solid against the run?

No. This is one of the worst run defenses in the NFL as the Raiders lack talent at defensive tackle and linebacker outside of Perryman. However, the Raiders generally allow teams to run the ball more as they protect against big plays in the passing game.

Who’s your pick for Sunday?

The Raiders are pretty depleted on offense with Darren Waller and possibly DeSean Jackson out on Sunday. While Derek Carr should be able to generate 20 points on offense, that probably won’t be enough to secure a victory. I am taking Washington in a very close game.

Washington 21, Raiders 20

1

1