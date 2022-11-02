Behind enemy lines: Quack and A with Ducks Wire

From a glass-half-full perspective, the one-win Colorado Buffaloes have an opportunity to be quite the spoiler when they host No. 8 Oregon on Saturday.

The Ducks come into Folsom Field as 31.5-point favorites and are still holding out some hope for a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, I don’t expect Dan Lanning’s Ducks to have a stress-free afternoon based on the new energy Colorado has under interim head coach Mike Sanford.

We caught up with Ducks Wire writer Don Smalley ahead of this one and asked him a few questions that Buffs fans might be wondering.

Here’s what Smalley had to say:

Is the 31.5-point line reasonable?

I always get nervous when a road team is favored by this much. But given how the Oregon offense is rolling and how the Buffs defense has been allowing points left and right, I think 31.5 is about right. I’m also thankful the weather will be mild.

How much of an impact has former Buff Christian Gonzalez had on Oregon?

Gonzalez has been awesome for the defense. Not only his play on the field, but he’s been a leader off the field. Just being around him has made the young Duck secondary get better week by week.

What has Oregon's biggest weakness been?

Oregon hasn’t been able to get much pressure on the quarterback. They average a little under two sacks a game. I thought it would be a lot better than that. It hasn’t hurt them, yet. The kick coverage has been suspect, but given the high altitude in Boulder, I expect the Duck kickers to boot the ball out of the end zone.

Final score prediction?

Ducks roll in this one. Bo Nix will have another big day and this will be a tune-up game ahead of Washington coming to town. Ducks 51, Buffs 14

