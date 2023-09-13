Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 2 w/Eagles Wire

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping to avoid their first 0-2 start since the 2020 season when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

The Eagles are in an interesting spot. They nearly blew a 16-0 lead against the New England Patriots in week one in a 25-20 win and they have to face an even more aggressive defense run by Brian Flores. Can his aggressiveness stop Jalen Hurts in his tracks or will a repeat of last season’s 24-7 loss in week two of last season.

To get a better sense of what the Eagles are in 2023, we spoke with Eagles Wire’s managing editor Glenn Erby to get the lowdown.

1. Are the Eagles experiencing any form of Super Bowl hangover?

USA Today Sports

There’s no Super Bowl hangover in Philadelphia. You have a team constructed with four elite veterans who have grown together in Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Lane Johnson. Add in the focus of Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and head coach Nick Sirianni. This is a focused group and the addition of Georgia and Alabama players with Championship pedigree only adds to the urgency.

2. Injuries in the back seven on defense could be an issue. How concerned are the Eagles?

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are confident in second-year cornerback Josh Jobe, while Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks and Mario Goodrich are all capable replacements. At safety, Philadelphia could be vulnerable if Reed Blankenship can’t play, and it’ll force Terrell Edmunds and rookie Sydney Brown to step up.

3. Jalen Carter appeared to be dominant in week one. What are expectations for him moving forward?

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Carter is expected to be a dominant player and that’s why Philadelphia drafted him at No. 9 overall. With Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams in the rotation, Carter doesn’t have to be a starter and he doesn’t have to produce monster numbers, but DC Sean Desai will rely on him to produce impactful moments.

4. Darius Slay dominated the Vikings and Justin Jefferson last season. Are the Eagles going to approach things differently this year and help Slay on the outside?

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With James Bradberry declared out and in the concussion protocol, Slay will likely travel with Jefferson, and on the plays that Slay stays on the left side, Philadelphia will likely utilize a some sort of bracket coverage with Josh Jobe and safety Terrell Edmunds or linebacker, Zach Cunningham.

5. What is the situation with the running backs?

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Kenneth Gainwell is expected to miss the matchup with a rib injury, allowing Rashaad Penny to be active. The expectation is that D’Andre Swift would start at running back, with Penny and Boston Scott also seeing carries. After only having two touches and 18 snaps in Week 1, Philadelphia will be intention in getting Swift involved heavily in the offense.

6. Preview and score prediction

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia was sloppy in Week 1, using the matchup against the Patriots as a glorified preseason game for QB Jalen Hurts and the starters who didn’t play a down during the summer. Nick Sirianni has preached being efficient and urgent, and the Eagles are confident in their ability to handle WR Justin Jefferson, while being able to sustain offensive dominance over a Vikings defense that can be susceptible to strong offensive lines and a stout running game. Jalen Hurts improves on his Week 1 performance and Minnesota officially begins a rebuild

Philadelphia 35, Minnesota 21

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=82985,83005,82990,82987,82977,82993]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire