Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 2 with the Broncos Wire

The Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos are both looking for their first win of the 2022 season when they meet Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Central Time at Empower Field at Mile High.

Technically, the Texans are looking for their first full win as the 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts counts as half a win. The Texans have a .500 winning percentage after Week 1 with their 0-0-1 record.

The Broncos are coming off an emotional loss in two ways against the Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson didn’t get the win where his NFL career started, and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett settled for a 64-yard game-winning field goal.

Broncos Wire managing editor Jon Heath stopped by to help preview the Week 2 encounter with Houston and Denver.

How are Broncos fans feeling about the loss to the Seattle Seahawks, who were perceived as the worst team in the NFL?

JH — Not great, but that’s mostly because of how the game ended. If the field goal went in at the end, fans in Denver would be feeling a lot better this week. There was plenty to like about the Broncos’ offense — they moved the ball up and down the field — it was just red-zone turnovers that killed them. Reasonable fans are still feeling optimistic about the team’s season-long outlook.

Aside from Week 1, how has the addition of Russell Wilson been?

JH — It has totally changed the perception and ceiling of the team. Since Peyton Manning’s retirement, the Broncos haven’t been true contenders to return to the playoffs. They still have to prove this year that they are playoff contenders, but Wilson at least gives them a chance. They didn’t have that before. He can be a bit corny and hokey at times, but Wilson’s a good QB and if he starts winning, fans in Denver won’t care about the memes.

What is Nathaniel Hackett doing with the offense that previous coordinators weren't?

JH — Well, it certainly helps that he has a franchise QB, something that previous coordinators didn’t have. I think his play calling overall has been better (with Monday’s late-game field goal decision an exception). For example, Pat Shurmur often had predictable play calling that would put the team in third-and-long situations if everything didn’t go perfectly. Hackett’s offense seems to be more methodical, setting up the team with more third-and-manageable situations. Denver has a balanced attack with two productive RBs and a trio of talented WRs. Hackett’s doing a better job of getting the most out of what he has to work with — but, again, it certainly helps having a real QB to operate the offense.

Who are some unheralded Broncos that Houston fans should keep an eye on?

JH — Last week, WR K.J. Hamler was used sparingly, with just one target on offense. I expect that Denver will try to get him more involved this week and he can be a huge threat deep down the field due to his speed. When Hamler’s on the field, keep an eye on the safeties in coverage downfield.

On defense, Dre’Mont Jones seems to be pretty underrated outside of Denver. Jones is arguably the Broncos’ best and most complete defensive lineman, capable of clogging up running lanes and also a productive pass rusher.

What is your prediction?

JH — The Broncos will be motivated to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss last week that featured a pair of goal-line fumbles in Seattle. Houston won’t present Wilson and Co. with the same kind of emotional test as the Seahawks did in Week 1. Broncos 27, Texans 20.

